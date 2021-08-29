The "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power" performance at Moment House is set to be a full-length virtual concert event where Halsey will be performing tracks from her new album of the same name. The one-night only event will feature three showtimes though, unlike some virtual concerts, you will need to purchase a ticket at Moment House to stream this show.

Halsey fans are in for a ride this week. Following the premiere of her new film and album "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power", the singer is taking the stage at Moment House for what's shaping up to be an unforgettable live performance that audiences will be able to watch from around the world.

We've got all the details on where to watch the show just below and even a few tips on how to gain access if you're seeing a location restriction that's blocking the stream in your country.

Halsey 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power' live: When and where

The Halsey "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power" virtual concert will have three showings to accommodate fans in different time zones. The first showing will air at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Sunday, August 29 while the next will air at 5am ET / 2am PT on Monday, August 30. The final showing will be on that same Monday at 1pm ET / 10am PT. This one-night only event is only accessible by purchasing a ticket at Moment House before the show begins.

Your ticket will only be good for the showing you select, so be sure you're ready to watch when that showing is live as you won't be able to watch any of the others. Moment House does not allow replays either so you'll want to make sure you're logged in early to avoid missing a moment of the show.

While this virtual concert should be available to stream worldwide, it's possible that you could run into a restriction based on where you're located. If you notice the stream is not available in your area for any reason, you can try out one of these excellent VPN services to unblock access and stream the show live.

How to watch Halsey 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power' virtual concert live

Halsey may be going on tour soon to promote her new album, but nothing compares to a virtual concert. You can see the artist up close and personal live on Monthly House from anywhere in the world as long as you have a ticket.