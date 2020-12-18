Following their departure from the BBC series Top Gear back in 2016, the trio created a new show exclusively for Amazon called The Grand Tour. While the first three seasons followed a more traditional 40-minute format that included car reviews and timed laps, the show has since switched to doing a couple of 90-minute travel specials each year.

After traversing Cambodia and Vietnam using boats in last year's special, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May are back behind the wheel for a new adventure and we have all the details on how you can watch The Grand Tour: A Massive Hunt online.

Although plans for a new special in Russia were postponed earlier this year due to the pandemic, The Grand Tour was able to film a new special set in Scotland which will follow the show's latest outing in Madagascar.

In A Massive Hunt, Clarkson, Hammond, and May begin their journey on the exotic French island of Réunion and race on the world's most expensive piece of tarmac. However, the trio ends up heading to neighboring Madagascar where they must tackle the world's toughest road on a massive hunt for buried treasure that belonged to the pirate La Buse.

Whether you've been watching Clarkson, Hammond, and May's work since the Top Gear days or are just an avid car fan, we'll show you how to watch The Grand Tour: A Massive Hunt from anywhere in the world.

The Grand Tour: A Massive Hunt: When and where?

The Grand Tour's A Massive Hunt is available to watch right now exclusively on the company's streaming service around the world.

How to watch The Grand Tour: A Massive Hunt in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and are an Amazon Prime subscriber, you'll be able to watch The Grand Tour's latest special A Massive Hunt on Prime Video right now.

However, if you're not an Amazon Prime member yet, the service costs either $119 for the year or $12.99 per month. In addition to being able to watch A Massive Hunt, you can also stream all four seasons of The Grand Tour as well as the show's previous special Seamen along with countless other Amazon Originals. Your subscription even gets you access to Prime Music and free two-day shipping on eligible items. Amazon currently offers a 30-day free trial to Prime so you can test out Prime Video for yourself to watch A Massive Hunt.

Amazon Prime Video Your Amazon Prime subscription gets you access to Prime Video at no extra cost. If you've never used the expedited delivery service before, you can score a 30-day trial and watch The Grand Tour for free. 30-day free trial at Amazon

Watch The Grand Tour: A Massive Hunt from anywhere

As The Grand Tour is made exclusively for Amazon, A Massive Hunt and all of the show's past episodes are available to stream worldwide with a Prime Video subscription. However, if you're currently traveling or happen to live in a country that doesn't have access to the service, you won't be able to watch the show's new special set in Madagascar.

That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch The Grand Tour. Get in on this deal now! See latest price at ExpressVPN