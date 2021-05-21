How to watch Glastonbury Festival Live at Worthy Farm live from anywhere

Though the long-running Glastonbury Festival is missing another year due to the pandemic, fans don't have to completely miss out on the excellent performances and beautiful scenery that traveling to the festival usually provides. The very first Glastonbury Festival was held in Pilton, Somerset in England over 50 years ago now, and for the first time ever, audiences from around the world will be able to visit the Worthy Farm together — virtually — to enjoy new performances from acts like HAIM, Coldplay, Damon Albarn, and more.

Live at Worthy Farm is scheduled to be a spectacular five-hour event featuring live musical & spoken word performances and secret special guests while visiting landmarks across Worthy Farm like the Pyramid Field and the Stone Circle. The line-up of performers in no particular order includes Coldplay, Damon Albarn, George Ezra, HAIM, IDLES, Jorja Smith, Kano, Michael Kiwanuka, Roisin Murphy, Wolf Alice, and DJ Honey Dijon. Other special guests include PJ Harvey, Jarvis Cocker, Kae Tempest, George The Poet, Kurupt FM, Little Amal and Festival founder Michael Eavis.

This is a ticketed livestream, so you'll want to make sure you purchase your ticket early so you don't miss a moment of the show.

Glastonbury Festival Live at Worthy Farm: When and Where?

The Glastonbury Festival Live at Worthy Farm livestream event will be broadcast across four separate time zones beginning this Saturday, May 22 so you can watch at a time that's most convenient. On Sunday, May 23, the stream will be rebroadcast twice. However, you have to watch the show during the timeslot that you choose when buying your ticket. The stream will be available to rewind and replay for five hours after the end of the livestream. You'll find the streaming schedule below.

Saturday, May 22

Livestream #1 – UK, Europe, Africa & Middle East: 7pm BST / 8pm CEST / 10pm GST

Livestream #2 – North America (East Coast) and Central & South America: 6pm CDT / 7pm EDT / 8pm ART

Livestream #3 – North America (West Coast): 7pm PDT / 3am BST

Livestream #4 – Australia, New Zealand & Asia (on Sunday 23rd May): 5pm HKT / 6pm JST/ 7pm AEST / 9pm NZST

Sunday, May 23

Global encore screening #1 – 2pm BST / 3pm CEST / 4pm EEST / 9am EDT

Global encore screening #2 – 7pm BST / 8pm CEST / 9pm EEST / 2pm EDT / 11am PDT

Buy your ticket now for the time that best suits your schedule so you're prepared to watch once the show starts. There's even a limited edition poster you can buy along with your ticket.

As you can tell from all the showtimes, this livestream is intended for worldwide audiences. However, it's still possible to have some trouble accessing the livestream website due to where you're located. If that's the case, you'll want to try out one of these excellent VPN services to change your location virtually and unblock the stream.

How to watch Glastonbury Festival Live at Worthy Farm live from anywhere

This Glastonbury Festival livestream is designed to be watched by viewers worldwide, so once you have your ticket, you can watch on your phone, tablet, computer, or practically any other device that lets you pull up the livestream website.

While you shouldn't have any trouble accessing the livestream where you're located, it's still possible to run into issues at times that restrict access to videos and other content. If you're having trouble viewing the stream, you might want to check out our favorite VPN service ExpressVPN. It changes your IP address virtually to make it appear as if you're browsing the web from somewhere else in the world, working to unblock any content that's intended for only specific countries. ExpressVPN rises above the rest thanks to its 24/7 customer service, fast speeds, and ease of use.