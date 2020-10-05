Taking place five months later than normal thanks to the Coronavirus epidemic, putting it after both the Tour de France and Road World Championships, original plans to feature a stage in Budapest, Hungary have been scrapped with the race now solely taking place across Italy.

Possibly the most picturesque event in the UCI calendar, the world's elite riders are on the road for the Giro d'Italia 2020 - one of the most iconic cycling events of the year - read on to find out how to get a live stream, matter where you are in the world.

The revised route takes place over 3,497.9km and 21 stages including a dramatic mountain-top finish at Mount Etna for stage three.

The schedule includes three demanding mountain stages and three individual time trials, which begin with stage one's most downhill 15.1km route in Sicily with the race ending with stage 21's heart-stopping 15.7km dash into Milan.

Of the top 10 finishers in last year's race, only five are at the Giro this year, with 2019 champ Richard Carapaz not involved having instead focussed on last month's Tour de France.

Carapaz's appearance in the Tour De France resulted in his team mate Geraint Thomas being edged out of a place in Ineos Grenadiers' squad for that race, and the Welsh star will be desperate to prove a point to selectors here.

The Welsh star, who hasn't appeared in the Giro since suffering a nasty crash in 2017 that ultimately lead to him bowing out mid-way through, heads up a team this time out that also includes fellow Brits Tao Geoghegan Hart and Ben Swift

Jumbo-Visma's Dutch rider Steven Kruijswijk is also well-fancied and will also be looking to banish some bad memories of his own this time out, having had a seemingly unassailable lead back in 2016, only to suffer a horror crash at stage 19 and finish a devastating fourth.

Who will win this year? Read on to find out how to watch the Giro d'Italia 2020, no matter where you are in the world.

Giro d'Italia 2020 - where and when

Taking place across 21 stages, the Giro d'Italia 2020 takes place between 3 to 25 October.

Start times vary from stage to stage, but action on most days gets underway between midday and 1pm local time (so look to tune in at 11am BST, 6am ET, 3am PT, 9pm AEDT).

Watch the Giro d'Italia 2020 online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this iconic cycling event further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the Giro d'Italia 2020, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.