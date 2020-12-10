How to watch The Game Awards 2020

The Game Awards are happening tonight and it's sure to be a big show. Geoff Keighley has already stated that fans can expect anywhere from around 12-15 new game announcements, and some of the biggest stars in Hollywood and games will be presenting awards. Keanu Reeves, Christopher Nolan, Gal Gadot, Brie Larson, and Tom Holland are just a few of the celebrities set to make an appearance. The fun starts at 7pm ET, but the pre-show will begin half an hour earlier.

You can tune in to The Game Awards beginning at 6:30pm ET (3:30pm PT) on the following platforms:

The full list of The Game Awards nominees this year feature some of the best games in the business, as can be expected. We'll be keeping you up to date on all of the winners, so be sure to stay tuned to our coverage.

From what's been revealed so far, The Game Awards will give us a look into Fall Guys Season 3, a new look at the next Dragon Age game from BioWare, a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter reveal, and plenty of more surprises. Xbox's Aaron Greenberg has already told fans to temper expectations, however, as they shouldn't go in thinking it will be as big as last year when Microsoft revealed the Xbox Series X.

Because Cyberpunk 2077 just came out today, you won't be seeing it pop up at The Game Awards this year. It will be eligible for next year's awards in 2021.