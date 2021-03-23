The Future Games Show is returning this year with a big splash. Continuing the year of video games that has been 2021, GamesRadar is once again hosting the Future Games Show with new announcements, game updates, and more. If you tune into the Future Games Show this year, you can expect to see over 40 games from over 30 different publishers, including a pre-show from Daedalic Entertainment! We don't want you to miss anything from one of 2021's biggest gaming events, so here's your complete guide on how to watch the Future Games Show.

How do I watch the Future Games Show?

The Future Games Show begins on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 2:45 p.m. PT / 5:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 p.m. GMT with a pre-show. The main show will kick off at 3:00 p.m. PT. You can of course tune in on the GamesRadar website, which is hosting the event, or you can use any one of the popular streaming platforms listed below:

The Future Games Show isn't holding anything back and will feature game reveals, world premieres, developer interviews, and more for over 40 games and 30 publishers, including Electronic Arts, SEGA, Team 17, and Warner Bros. Gaming. There will even be a 15-minute pre-show from Daedalic Entertainment, hosted by Stephanie Panisello, or Claire Redfield from Resident Evil 2. You'll see seven different upcoming Daedalic Entertainment games during the pre-show, including Lord of the Rings: Gollum, Hidden Deep, and Glitchpunk. The main show will be hosted by Nicole Tompkins and Jeff Schine, or Jill Valentine and Carlos Oliveira from the Resident Evil 3 remake.

With so many games, there really will be something for everyone. Games from the Future Games Show are heading to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC, and more. The show should be packed, so be sure to tune in (or keep an eye on us for updates).

With so many games, it's not hard to believe the Future Games Show won't include something that'll make its way onto our list of best games for PS5.