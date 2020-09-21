Will Rafael Nadal notch up a 13th title at Roland-Garros, and Serena Williams claim her 24th Grand Slam? Read on for full details on how to watch French Open 2020 tennis, no matter where you are in the world. This year's installment of the iconic clay court tournament looked set to be a casualty of the covid-19 pandemic, but having been shunted from its usual May position in the tennis calendar, the grand slam is now set to take place across late September and early October. The tournament will mark Novak Djokovic's return to action following his humiliating US Open disqualification for striking a line judge with the ball, while 2017 finalist Andy Murray has been given a wild card - marking his first appearance at Roland-Garros in three years.

Two major stars from the Women's game will be missing the 124th French Open however, with reigning champ Ashleigh Barty opting to pull out citing concerns over the coronavirus, while US Open champion Naomi Osaka has been sidelined after suffering a hamstring injury. The tournament will also be one of the first top tier sporting events to allow spectators in following lockdown, albeit in limited fashion, with a third of each court's regular capacity being made available to tennis fans to watch each game in the stands. Read on as we explain below how to get a French Open 2020 live stream for this week's race. French Open 2020: Where and when? This year's action at Roland-Garros in Paris kicks off with qualifying on Monday September 21st, before the first round kicks off on Sunday the 27th. The Mens and Women's finals take place on the 10th and 11th of October respectively. Watch French Open 2020 tennis online from outside your country We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of the action from Paris further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching French Open tennis, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked. That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there. VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the French Open. Get in on this deal now! From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN