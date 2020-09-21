Will Rafael Nadal notch up a 13th title at Roland-Garros, and Serena Williams claim her 24th Grand Slam? Read on for full details on how to watch French Open 2020 tennis, no matter where you are in the world.
This year's installment of the iconic clay court tournament looked set to be a casualty of the covid-19 pandemic, but having been shunted from its usual May position in the tennis calendar, the grand slam is now set to take place across late September and early October.
The tournament will mark Novak Djokovic's return to action following his humiliating US Open disqualification for striking a line judge with the ball, while 2017 finalist Andy Murray has been given a wild card - marking his first appearance at Roland-Garros in three years.
Two major stars from the Women's game will be missing the 124th French Open however, with reigning champ Ashleigh Barty opting to pull out citing concerns over the coronavirus, while US Open champion Naomi Osaka has been sidelined after suffering a hamstring injury. The tournament will also be one of the first top tier sporting events to allow spectators in following lockdown, albeit in limited fashion, with a third of each court's regular capacity being made available to tennis fans to watch each game in the stands.
Read on as we explain below how to get a French Open 2020 live stream for this week's race.
French Open 2020: Where and when?
This year's action at Roland-Garros in Paris kicks off with qualifying on Monday September 21st, before the first round kicks off on Sunday the 27th.
The Mens and Women's finals take place on the 10th and 11th of October respectively.
Watch French Open 2020 tennis online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of the action from Paris further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching French Open tennis, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the French Open. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch French Open 2020 tennis online in the US
NBC will be offering full live coverage of the French Open 2020. This means you'll need a cable subscription to NBC Sports, which will also give you access to a live stream of the action on the go via the NBC Sports app.
If you're looking to cut the cord, NBC Sports is also available via Sling TV's $30 per month Orange package. Alternatively, Hulu carries NBC Sports for $55 per month, and there's also the option of YouTube TV, which also carries NBC Sports but costs $65 per month.
Finally, one further option for harcore tennis fans is to subscribe to Tennis Channel Plusfor $110 per year. This gets you 4,500 live and on-demand matches from over 100 ATP & WTA events including coverage of up to 12 courts at the Roland-Garros.
Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described above to stream all the action just like you would back at home.
Sling TV
One of the easiest and best ways to get acccess to the big game will be via Sling. Sign up for the company's Blue plan to access NBC from anywhere.
How to stream French Open 2020 live in the UK
Lucky UK Tennis fans don't have to pay a penny to watch this year's tournament live.
Free-to-air ITV 4 will be showing 10 hours of live coverage from Roland-Garros each day.
So long as you have a TV license, it's completely free to view and can be accessed by any viewer located in the UK, with coverage also available via the ITV Player streaming service and app.
How to stream the French Open live in Canada
In Canada the rights to all the tennis Grand Slams are owned by TSN, with the 2020 French Open no exception. So that means you can access this via your TV, online or on the TSN app if you have access to the service.
The sart flag drops at 10.30am ET / 6.30am PT on Saturday morning.
Live stream 2020 French Open tennis live in Australia
Subscribers to streaming service Kayo Sports will be able to stream all the action live as it happens each day. If you don't currently have a Kayo Sports subscription, you can take advantage of the free 14-day trial to catch the Grand Slam. The service is otherwise priced at either $25 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously.
