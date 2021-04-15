Based on the novel of the same name by Pamela Redmond Satran, the show follows a divorced 40-year-old woman named Liza Miller (Sutton Foster) who wants to re-enter the competitive publishing industry in New York City. However, the ageist industry isn't too welcoming to women her age.

After six seasons on TV Land, the final season of Darren Star's Younger is coming to Paramount Plus and we have all the details on how you can watch it online.

During a night out at a bar though, a 26-year-old tattoo artist mistakenly thinks that he and Liza are the same age. It's then that she comes up with a plan to pass herself off as 26 and try to get a job at a publishing house called Empirical. Liza aces her interview, gets the job, and at Empirical she meets star editor Kelsey (Hillary Duff) and her new boss Diana (Miriam Shor).

In season 6 of the show, Liza finally had her cover blown by the ex-wife of Charles, the man she's dating. At this point in the series, she's also moved on from Empirical and landed a new role as the publisher of Millennial Print. In the season finale though, Liza has finally worked up the courage to leave her new job and start something on her own in the publishing industry. This doesn't last long though as Charles convinces her to return by offering her a lucrative deal before proposing.

Whether you've been watching the show since it first premiered on TV Land back in 2015 or are a fan of Darren Star's previous work on Beverly Hills, 90210, Melrose Place, and Sex and the City, we'll show you how to watch the final season of Younger from anywhere in the world.

Younger season 7: When and where?

The seventh and final season of Younger will premiere on Thursday, April 15 on Paramount Plus. The first four episodes will be available to stream at once and the remaining eight episodes of the show will drop weekly on Thursdays. Additionally, the full season of the show will air on TV Land, where it first premiered, later this year.

How to watch Younger in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and want to watch the final season of Younger, you'll need a subscription to either Paramount+ or Hulu to do so. The first four episodes of season 7 of the show will be available to stream on Thursday, April 15 and new episodes will come to both streaming services every week at the same time. Both Paramount+ and Hulu offer a one-month free trial so you can test them out for yourself to watch Younger online. It's also worth noting that all of the episodes from season 7 of Younger will air on the show's original network TV Land at a later date.

How to watch Younger online in Canada

As Paramount+ is also available in Canada, you'll be able to watch new episodes from season 7 of Younger on the streaming service beginning on Thursday, April 15. Just like in the U.S., the first four episodes from the show's final season will be available to stream at once with new episodes dropping each week on Thursday. Paramount Plus costs either $4.99 per month with limited commercials or $9.99 per month with no commercials whatsoever.

How to watch Younger online in the UK

Unfortunately for Younger fans in the UK, you'll have to wait a bit longer to watch the final season of the show as season 6 only just premiered on Comedy Central back in March. However, this means that you have plenty of time to catch up on past seasons of the show and you can do so on either Comedy Central or Sky. If you've already cut the cord, you can also watch all six seasons of Younger on NOW by purchasing a monthly pass for just £8.99.

If you can't wait to watch season 7, you could grab a VPN and follow the instructions below to watch it early.

How to stream Younger in Australia

If you live in Australia and want to watch season 7 of Younger, you'll need to subscribe to the streaming service Stan to do so.

Stan offers three plans in the form of Stan Basic, Stan Standard, and Stan Premium with the biggest difference between them being that you'll need the Premium plan for $17 per month to watch content in 4K. However, if watching Younger in 1080p is fine with you, then the Basic plan for $10 per month should suffice.

Regardless of which plan you choose, Stan offers a 30-day free trial so you can test out the service for yourself.

Watch Younger from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch Younger in the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the final season of the show when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for more options?

