If you've ever wondered what happens to passenger planes that mysteriously disappear over the ocean, then Peacock's new original series Departure just might be for you and we have all the details on how you can watch the new limited series for free online.
Departure is a British/Canadian suspense drama commissioned by the Canadian broadcaster Global. NBCUniversal pre-bought broadcast rights for the series in the UK and it aired on Universal TV last summer. However, in July of this year, NBC's new streaming service Peacock acquired the rights to the series in the US and all six episodes will be available to watch there for free.
The limited series tells the story of passenger plane Flight 716 that suddenly vanishes over the Atlantic Ocean. TSIB investigator Kendra Malley, played by Archie Panjabi from The Good Wife, is called in to lead the investigation into the flight's disappearance alongside her mentor Howard Lawson, played by Christopher Plummer from Knives Out. However, battling forces threaten to undermine the pair's work and Kendra must discover the truth regarding what happened to Flight 716 to prevent it from happening again.
Season two of Departure is currently in production and due to the pandemic, parts of the next season are actually being filmed at Plummer's house. If you're a fan of Lost, the mystery and suspense of Peacock's latest original series will likely appeal to you and even better, you can watch it for free.
Whether you're a fan of Archie Panjabi or Christopher Plummer or just want to see what really happened to Flight 716, we'll show you exactly how to watch Departure online or on TV from anywhere in the world.
Departure season 11 - When and where?
While Departure first premiered in the UK and Canada last year, the series is making its US debut on Peacock on Thursday, September 17. As all six 45 minute episodes in the limited series have already been released, it's likely that NBC will allow you to watch them all at once on Peacock.
How to watch Departure from anywhere
We have all the details on how you can watch Departure in the US, Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the limited series when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems and your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.
That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
How to watch Departure in the U. S. for free
US viewers will be able to watch all six episodes of Departure for free when the limited series releases on NBC's streaming service Peacock on Thursday, September 17.
Unlike other streaming services, Peacock is entirely free and all you'll need to do to start watching is to create an account. However, if you want to unlock even more of the streaming service's content, you can upgrade to Peacock Premium for $4.99 per month or $49.99 for the year. In order to remove ads from the service's content though, you'll have to upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99 per month or $99.99 for the year.
Live stream Departure in Canada for free
Canadian viewers can also watch all six episodes of Departure for free on Global. However, the limited series is releasing a bit later up North and it will be available on Global's website beginning on Thursday, October 8. If you just can't wait to watch Departure, you can always grab a VPN and follow the steps listed above.
How to watch Departure in the UK
If you live in the UK and have a Sky Subscription, you'll be able to watch Departure on Universal TV as the limited series first aired on the network last summer. Universal TV is one of the extra entertainment channels available for BT TV customers. Departure has also been renewed for a second season which will air on Universal TV next year.
Get a Departure live stream in Australia
Unfortunately for Australian viewers, it looks like no streaming services or cable TV channels are showing Departure at this time. This means that you'll need to grab a VPN and follow the steps listed above to watch the limited series in Australia.
