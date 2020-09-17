Departure is a British/Canadian suspense drama commissioned by the Canadian broadcaster Global. NBCUniversal pre-bought broadcast rights for the series in the UK and it aired on Universal TV last summer. However, in July of this year, NBC's new streaming service Peacock acquired the rights to the series in the US and all six episodes will be available to watch there for free.

If you've ever wondered what happens to passenger planes that mysteriously disappear over the ocean, then Peacock's new original series Departure just might be for you and we have all the details on how you can watch the new limited series for free online.

The limited series tells the story of passenger plane Flight 716 that suddenly vanishes over the Atlantic Ocean. TSIB investigator Kendra Malley, played by Archie Panjabi from The Good Wife, is called in to lead the investigation into the flight's disappearance alongside her mentor Howard Lawson, played by Christopher Plummer from Knives Out. However, battling forces threaten to undermine the pair's work and Kendra must discover the truth regarding what happened to Flight 716 to prevent it from happening again.

Season two of Departure is currently in production and due to the pandemic, parts of the next season are actually being filmed at Plummer's house. If you're a fan of Lost, the mystery and suspense of Peacock's latest original series will likely appeal to you and even better, you can watch it for free.

Whether you're a fan of Archie Panjabi or Christopher Plummer or just want to see what really happened to Flight 716, we'll show you exactly how to watch Departure online or on TV from anywhere in the world.

Departure season 11 - When and where?

While Departure first premiered in the UK and Canada last year, the series is making its US debut on Peacock on Thursday, September 17. As all six 45 minute episodes in the limited series have already been released, it's likely that NBC will allow you to watch them all at once on Peacock.

How to watch Departure from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch Departure in the US, Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the limited series when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems and your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

