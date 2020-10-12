The story around the New England Patriots this week isn't football unfortunately. With Tom Brady leaving his long time team and Cam Newton stepping into the role, the focus should be on the quarterback position. That's not the case and all the attention has been on the team's various players testing positive for COVID-19. Newton was the first followed by cornerback Stepon Gilmore on Wednesday. The concern has also spread to the Chiefs who played the Patriots on Monday, October 5.

The Broncos are focusing on getting their defense ready for whomever the Patriots put at QB. Bradley Chubb had over two sacks for the Broncos in their last week win over the Jets and he said he's been watching videos of Patriots backup quarterbacks to prepare. Regardless of how well each team is actually prepared for each other, players' safety should be the primary focus going into week five football.

If the game actually happens as intended, it will be a wild ride with both sides scrambling to figure things out on-the-fly.

Denver Broncos vs New England Patriots: Where and when?

The Broncos and Patriots were scheduled to play each other on October 11, at 4:25 PM ET but due to COVID cases the game is now taking place on Monday, October 12 at 5pm ET. The game will take place on CBS. Of course, new and developing positive COVID-19 tests threaten the game from actually happening. This information will be updated to reflect the latest information.

Watch Denver Broncos vs New England Patriots online from outside your country

If you're in the US, UK, or Australia, there's more specific watch information on the Broncos vs. Patriots game below.

