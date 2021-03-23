In the lead-up to her seventh album's debut on April 2, Demi Lovato is sharing the story of her past few years with fans in a revealing, 4-part docuseries, Dancing With the Devil. After a near-fatal drug overdose (and resulting media frenzy) in July 2018, Lovato is back to empower fans with the truth of that night and set the record straight personally. The docuseries shares its name — in part — with Lovato's new album, Dancing With the Devil... The Art of Starting Over. Premiering exclusively on YouTube, the series is sure to be a must-watch for fans of the singer's music and those interested in her story. While the series should be available to watch worldwide, you can quickly bypass any location restrictions that won't let you watch due to where you're located by using a VPN.

Demi Lovato 'Dancing With the Devil': When and where The docuseries Dancing With the Devil premieres its first two episodes on YouTube this Tuesday, March 23 at 3PM EST. The remaining two episodes will premiere in the following weeks — Episode 3 on Tuesday, March 30 and Episode 4 on Tuesday, April 6, with the final episode landing just a few days after the release of her new album. The series is being uploaded to Demi Lovato's YouTube channel and will be completely free to watch. Not every YouTube video is easy to watch though. Sometimes videos on YouTube and other services can be blocked depending on where you're located in the world. If you're seeing a restriction and unable to watch the docuseries, you can use a VPN to browse the web anonymously and unlock access to the show. There are a ton of cheap VPN services, though ExpressVPN happens to be our favorite.