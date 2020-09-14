While Dancing With the Stars has announced that 15 professional dancers from past seasons of the show will be making their return in season 29, we won't know which celebrities they'll be paired with until the premiere on Monday, September 14. Professional dancers Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson won't be returning this season as they're both pregnant but previously featured dancer Daniella Karagach and former troupe member and first black female pro Britt Stewart will be taking their places.

The reality competition show will feature an all new cast of 15 celebrities who are paired with a professional dancer and together they will need to learn to salsa, tango, jive, foxtrot and more in hopes of winning the Mirrorball Trophy at the end of the season. This season's cast is filled with a number of notable actors, singers, professional athletes and TV personalities with the most notable new additions being Tiger King's Caorle Baskin, the Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean and Nelly.

Dancing With the Stars is returning for its 29th season on ABC this week and we have all the details on how you can watch it online or on TV from anywhere in the world.

The biggest change this season though is the fact that Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews will not be returning as hosts. Bergeron has hosted Dancing With the Stars since the show first premiered in 2005 and Andrews co-hosted the show from season 18 to season 28. Instead, America's Next Top Model host Trya Banks will be taking over the reigns and she will also serve as one of the show's executive producers. Judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruo Tonioli are both set to return this season but unfortunately judge Len Goodman will be sitting this one out due to the fact that he is unable to travel from the UK due to COVID-19 travel restrictions and Derek Hough will take his place.

Due to the pandemic, there will be no audience this season and the background dancers and band have also been removed from the show. Contestants and pros will be tested five times a week for Covid-19 and each couple will form a "pod" that won't be able to come into contact with the other couples.

Whether you're a long time fan of the show or just want to tune in to see how well Carole Baskin and the other celebrity guests can dance, keep reading and we'll show you how to watch season 29 of Dancing With the Stars from wherever you are in the world.

Dancing With the Stars - Where and when?

Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars will begin on Monday, September 14 with a two-hour premiere on ABC at 8pm ET/PT. The next episode of the show will air on Tuesday, September 22 at 8pm ET/PT and it will feature the first elimination this season.

How to watch the Dancing With the Stars from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch Dancing With the Stars in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch season 29 of the show when you're away from home, then you'll likely run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will be geo-blocked.

That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc).

