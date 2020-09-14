Dancing With the Stars is returning for its 29th season on ABC this week and we have all the details on how you can watch it online or on TV from anywhere in the world.
The reality competition show will feature an all new cast of 15 celebrities who are paired with a professional dancer and together they will need to learn to salsa, tango, jive, foxtrot and more in hopes of winning the Mirrorball Trophy at the end of the season. This season's cast is filled with a number of notable actors, singers, professional athletes and TV personalities with the most notable new additions being Tiger King's Caorle Baskin, the Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean and Nelly.
While Dancing With the Stars has announced that 15 professional dancers from past seasons of the show will be making their return in season 29, we won't know which celebrities they'll be paired with until the premiere on Monday, September 14. Professional dancers Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson won't be returning this season as they're both pregnant but previously featured dancer Daniella Karagach and former troupe member and first black female pro Britt Stewart will be taking their places.
The biggest change this season though is the fact that Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews will not be returning as hosts. Bergeron has hosted Dancing With the Stars since the show first premiered in 2005 and Andrews co-hosted the show from season 18 to season 28. Instead, America's Next Top Model host Trya Banks will be taking over the reigns and she will also serve as one of the show's executive producers. Judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruo Tonioli are both set to return this season but unfortunately judge Len Goodman will be sitting this one out due to the fact that he is unable to travel from the UK due to COVID-19 travel restrictions and Derek Hough will take his place.
Due to the pandemic, there will be no audience this season and the background dancers and band have also been removed from the show. Contestants and pros will be tested five times a week for Covid-19 and each couple will form a "pod" that won't be able to come into contact with the other couples.
Whether you're a long time fan of the show or just want to tune in to see how well Carole Baskin and the other celebrity guests can dance, keep reading and we'll show you how to watch season 29 of Dancing With the Stars from wherever you are in the world.
Dancing With the Stars - Where and when?
Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars will begin on Monday, September 14 with a two-hour premiere on ABC at 8pm ET/PT. The next episode of the show will air on Tuesday, September 22 at 8pm ET/PT and it will feature the first elimination this season.
How to watch the Dancing With the Stars from anywhere
We have all the details on how you can watch Dancing With the Stars in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch season 29 of the show when you're away from home, then you'll likely run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will be geo-blocked.
That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?
Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Dancing With the Stars. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch the Dancing With the Stars in the U.S.
Fans of Dancing With the Stars in the US will be able to watch the season 29 premiere of the show on Monday, September 14 at 8pm ET/PT on ABC. You can also watch Dancing With the Stars on ABC's website but you will need to login in with the credentials from your cable provider to do so.
Not interested in signing up for cable just to watch season 29 of Dancing With the Stars? Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, that will let you watch ABC online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.
- Hulu with Live TV - $54.99 per month - As well as giving you access to ABC, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.
- YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to ABC as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 7-day trial is available.
- AT&T TV Now - $65 per month - AT&T TV Now may be more expensive than the competition but in addition to ABC you also get access to HBO with your plan. The service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.
- FuboTV - starting at $54.99 per month. FuboTV gives you access to ABC as well as over 80 other channels. The service also includes a 7-day free trial so you can test it out for yourself.
Fubo.tv
Fubo is one of the best options for streaming services that offers an easy way to watch the new season of Dancing with the Stars. Don't miss any of the action and sign up today!
Live stream the Dancing With the Stars in Canada
Canadian viewers will be able to watch the latest season of Dancing With the Stars on Citytv and the network will show the season 29 premiere on Monday, September 14 at 8pm ET/PT. You can also watch the show online on Citytv's website but you will need to login in with the details from your cable provider. Alternatively, CTV will also show Dancing With the Stars in Canada.
How to watch the Dancing With the Stars in the UK
Unfortunately UK viewers won't be able to watch the latest season of Dancing With the Stars as the next season of the show it's based on, Strictly Come Dancing, will air in October.
If you can't wait to watch celebrities and professionals hit the dance floor, you can always grab a VPN and follow the steps we've detailed above to watch Dancing With the Stars in the UK while you wait for series 18 of Strictly Come Dancing to start.
Get a Dancing With the Stars live stream in Australia
Australia has its own version of Dancing With the Stars that wrapped up its 17th season back in March. In order to watch the US version of the show, once again you'll need to grab a VPN and follow the steps we've detailed above.
Dancing With the Stars season 29 cast
- Monica Aldama - Cheerleading coach from Netflix's Cheer
- Carole Baskin - Big cat rights activist from Netflix's Tiger King
- Kaitlyn Bristowe - The Bachelorette season 11 lead
- Vernon Davis - Former NFL player
- Anne Heche - Actress and director (Psycho, The Brave)
- Skai Jackson - Actress and Disney channel star (Jessie, Bunk'd)
- Justina Machado - Actress (One Day at a Time)
- Jeannie Mai - TV host and stylist (The Real, Holey Moley)
- AJ McLean - Backstreet Boys singer
- Jesse Metcalfe - Actor (Desperate Housewives, Chesapeake Shores, Dallas)
- Nelly - Rapper and singer
- Charles Oakley - Former NBA player
- Nev Schulman - Host and producer of MTV's Catfish
- Chrishell Stause - Reality TV actress (Selling Sunset)
- Johnny Weir - Olympic figure skater
Dancing With the Stars pros
- Brandon Armstrong (3rd season)
- Alan Bersten (5th season)
- Sharna Burgess (13th season)
- Cheryl Burke (23rd season)
- Artem Chigvintsev (9th season)
- Val Chmerkovskiy (16th season)
- Sasha Farber (8th season)
- Jenna Johnson (5th season)
- Daniella Karagach (1st season)
- Keo Motsepe (9th season)
- Peta Murgatroyd (13th season)
- Pasha Pashkov (2nd season)
- Gleb Savchenko (8th season)
- Emma Slater (12th season)
- Britt Stewart (1st season)
