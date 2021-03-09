Comedy Central isn't just the home of South Park and Tosh.0. Over the years, the channel has endeared audiences with its hilarious, ridiculous, and sometimes cringe-inducing TV series and stand-up specials. From Workaholics and Reno 911! to The Sarah Silverman Program and Futurama, Comedy Central has helped bring some of the best comedy series to television since its inception in 1989.

Now, over 30 years later, Comedy Central isn't just watched at home on TVs but also on mobile phones, computers, and tablets — even while traveling. In that time it's become one of the most popular channels in the world, and as such, there's no shortage of ways to watch your favorite Comedy Central shows as they air live.

How can I watch Comedy Central?

The streaming era has made it easier than ever to watch Comedy Central live. No longer do you need to pay for some pricey cable package; nearly all of the popular live TV streaming services include Comedy Central in their channel listings! Some of our favorites that include access to stream Comedy Central live are Sling, Philo, YouTube TV, and fuboTV. However, you won't find Comedy Central available on Hulu with Live TV.

Philo is the most affordable option

There are a few ways to watch Comedy Central live without signing up for a cable subscription, though the most affordable is Philo. This live TV streaming service gives you access to over 60 channels including Comedy Central for only $20 per month! It blows the competition out of the water on price, and there's even a free 7-day trial at Philo so you can give it a shot before becoming a paying member.