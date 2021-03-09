Comedy Central isn't just the home of South Park and Tosh.0. Over the years, the channel has endeared audiences with its hilarious, ridiculous, and sometimes cringe-inducing TV series and stand-up specials. From Workaholics and Reno 911! to The Sarah Silverman Program and Futurama, Comedy Central has helped bring some of the best comedy series to television since its inception in 1989.
Now, over 30 years later, Comedy Central isn't just watched at home on TVs but also on mobile phones, computers, and tablets — even while traveling. In that time it's become one of the most popular channels in the world, and as such, there's no shortage of ways to watch your favorite Comedy Central shows as they air live.
How can I watch Comedy Central?
The streaming era has made it easier than ever to watch Comedy Central live. No longer do you need to pay for some pricey cable package; nearly all of the popular live TV streaming services include Comedy Central in their channel listings! Some of our favorites that include access to stream Comedy Central live are Sling, Philo, YouTube TV, and fuboTV. However, you won't find Comedy Central available on Hulu with Live TV.
Philo is the most affordable option
There are a few ways to watch Comedy Central live without signing up for a cable subscription, though the most affordable is Philo. This live TV streaming service gives you access to over 60 channels including Comedy Central for only $20 per month! It blows the competition out of the water on price, and there's even a free 7-day trial at Philo so you can give it a shot before becoming a paying member.
Sling is another excellent choice
Sling TV rides a fine line between keeping the price low and the number of popular channels high. There are two plans at Sling that vary in which channels they offer, as well as a third plan that combines all the channels into one package.
Comedy Central is available on both Sling Blue and Sling Orange which both cost $35 per month, or you can choose the Sling Orange + Blue plan for just $50 monthly. Even for the best plan, that's a wide margin lower in cost than fuboTV and YouTube TV which are both priced at $64.99 monthly. Sign up for a free trial at Sling today for three days of free streaming before you have to pay for access.
Best without a budget
Sling
Choose the Sling Blue, Sling Orange, or Sling Orange + Blue to watch Comedy Central live on Sling! For as low as $35 per month, you'll be able to stream HGTV on Android and iOS devices, your computer or smart TV, select Xbox game consoles, and more. Sign up today for a free 3-day trial before being charged.
Comedy Central is unavailable to stream live with Hulu
Hulu with Live TV is the only popular live TV streaming service that does not let you stream Comedy Central live. However, if you're looking for older, on-demand Comedy Central shows and specials, series like Workaholics, Broad City, Key & Peele and so much more are available to stream with a standard Hulu subscription starting at $5.99 per month.
Another streaming service with tons of on-demand Comedy Central content to watch at your leisure is Paramount Plus.
Another way to stream Comedy Central live...
For the sports fanatics, fuboTV could be an even better option. This streaming service offers the most channels for $65 per month, including a bevy of sports channels as well as Comedy Central. It even includes cloud DVR access so you can record shows and films to watch at a time that's more convenient for your schedule.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.