This is it. Game 7. In a best of 7. It's all on the line here. The winner goes onto the Western Conference Finals against the L.A. Lakers. The loser watches from home. The Denver Nuggets and L.A. Clippers are battling it out in this series, and it looks like neither team is going to go down without a fight. With the game set for tonight, Sept. 15, you'll want to be there for every bit of the action.

The Nuggets are the underdog here. This team has had to overcome quite a lot to get where it is. Heck, just one series ago they were down 3-1 to the Utah Jazz and staring defeat squarely in the face. No team in the history of the NBA's 7-game first round has ever come back from being outscored by at least 40 points in the first four games. No team except the Nuggets. And against the Clippers, the Nuggets once again found themselves down 3-1. More than that, they've found themselves down in the last two games as well just to turn things around and eek out some victories. They are resilient and determined, but they're facing a juggernaut of a team.

Most people see the Clippers in a "win now" type situation. They traded away a lot to acquire Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, last year's Finals MVP, and both of those stars enter free agency after the season. With everything on the line, though, there are few people you'd prefer to have on your side than Leonard and head coach Doc Rivers. Rivers has been in 13 Game 7 playoff games in his career and has won six of them, second most in NBA history.

You'll want to see every shot of this game because it's bound to be a fight to the very end. Here's how to watch the game online:

Nuggets vs. Clippers Game 7: Where and when?

The game will be played tonight, Sept. 15, at 9 p.m. Eastern at the Disney Wide World of Sports arena. It will air on ESPN, and if you don't have a cable subscription with ESPN you do have plenty of other ways to watch that channel.

How to watch Game 7 from anywhere

It's not always easy or convenient to stop what you're doing and catch one of the biggest NBA games of the year. You could be traveling, stuck at work, or doing any number of things that make your living room couch a desirable but inaccessible location.

That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile so that you can access the right service to watch ESPN's broadcast tonight.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch basketball. Get in on this deal now! See latest price at ExpressVPN

How to watch Game 7 online

Even with a cable subscription, you often have to pay extra for a package that includes ESPN. If you don't have access to ESPN or you don't have cable at all, there are still some things you can do to watch this game tonight. The easiest thing to do is simply sign up for a service like Sling TV, which gives you access to ESPN, TNT, and the NBA TV channel with an add-on that will also include the team channel of your choice.

If you choose to sign up with Sling, you'll want to pick the Sling Orange package, which is the version of the service that gives you access to ESPN. It costs $30 a month. If you want to follow a specific team, the NBA TV package will cost another $17.99 a month. However, that latter add-on has no contract or commitment. You can cancel whenever you want so you don't have to keep paying for it after the season is over. Even with that package, Sling TV is the least expensive choice and the easiest way to get access to tonight's game.

Sling TV - Sling Orange Subscribe to Sling TV now and get 3 days of access for free to try it out! $30 at Sling

There are a few other ways to gain access to ESPN without paying for a cable subscription:

YouTube TV - $65 per month - Includes ESPN and the other national broadcasters for followup games during the playoffs. You can even add the NBA League Pass for out-of-market non-national games.

Hulu with Live TV - $54.99 per month - Unlike Sling, Hulu with Live TV includes your local ABC network as well as access to ESPN and TNT. That'll be important if you plan to continue following the NBA playoffs after this series is over. However, it does not have the NBA TV channel even as an add-on.

AT&T TV Now - $65 per month - You can definitely watch tonight's game on ESPN with this service. You'll also get ABC and TNT for future games but not the NBA TV channel. On the bright side, you can get access to HBO included with your plan. The service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.

Fubo.tv - $55 per month - Includes NBA TV for an additional $6 a month. It also has ESPN and ABC but not TNT. You'll be able to watch tonight's game, but you might struggle with future games if they air on TNT.

It's all on the line

Again, in case you didn't get the point the first time, this is it. One of these teams leaves the bubble tonight. Will it be the Clippers who have put together an all-star roster or the Nuggets who have fought and clawed for every victory so far? Which team are you rooting for? Who has the biggest chance to take down the LeBron James-led Lakers in the next series? However you answered any of these questions, what it really boils down to is this is a game you do not want to miss. Make sure your subscription service is up to date or get yourself one of those free trials so you can watch. There are many, many options for accessing ESPN online. So you really have no excuse.