At a quick glance it looks like the Bears' momentum and offensive edge may carry them to a win over the Panthers. Of course, Nick Foles hasn't been playing amazing so it isn't a lock. Foles will definitely continue to need the assistance of David Montgomery, Allen Robinson and Jimmy Graham if the team is going to move to 5-1 — an amazing start for the Chicago bunch. If you're a betting person, the picks seem to slightly favor the Bears.

Panther fans, do not let any odds or commentary sway you from thinking that Carolina can pull off this uphill battle. At 3-2, the Panthers' season is heading in the right direction after the two losses to open 2020. It would just make securing a playoff spot much easier with a win over the Bears instead of a loss.

Mike Davis, a former Bear himself, will need to continue his impressive offense at running back if the Panthers want to make sure they don't let the Bears get the better of them like they did last time the two teams met in 2017.

Chicago Bears vs. Carolina Panthers: Where and when?

The brawl between the Bears and Panthers starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 18. The matchup between the two fierce animals will be at Bank of America Stadium, televised on FOX, though you will be able to catch the action online, streaming.

Watch Chicago Bears vs. Carolina Panthers online from outside your country

If you're in the US, UK, or Australia, there's more specific watch information on the Chicago and Carolina game below. Still, regional, geo-blocked issues can arise from anywhere.

