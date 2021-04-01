The best competitors and personalities ever to compete on MTV's The Challenge are returning to the fray for a chance to win $500,000. Currently airing its 36th season, The Challenge has spent decades cultivating a memorable cast that fans love to see return to the game, though in that time, it's also sought out younger and fresher faces to take their place. As fans rallied around a hashtag #WeWantOGs during 2020, the series The Challenge: All-Stars was greenlit to bring back many of the fan-favorites who haven't graced television screens in over ten years.
Unlike The Challenge which has always aired on MTV, The Challenge: All-Stars won't air on MTV or any traditional cable network. The series is a Paramount Plus exclusive, which means you'll have to subscribe to the streaming service or start a free 1-month trial if you want to watch the series.
Where can I watch The Challenge: All-Stars?
The Challenge: All-Stars is streaming exclusively on Paramount+, though you won't be able to watch the whole season at once just yet. New episodes premiere weekly on Thursdays at 3am ET / 12pm PT beginning April 1.
Paramount Plus is available in many different countries, covering most of North and South America. The service has also just expanded to the Nordic countries in Europe as of March 25. Even if you're not located in one of the countries where Paramount Plus is easily accessible, you can still watch The Challenge: All-Stars using a VPN.
How to watch The Challenge: All-Stars live from anywhere
Streaming The Challenge: All-Stars is a breeze once you're a Paramount+ subscriber. However, those who aren't in North or South America may notice a location restriction when trying to access the Paramount+ website. Luckily, using a VPN makes it simple to change your location virtually, and gives you instant access to websites that want to block you because of where you're located. Whether you are traveling or live outside of the countries where Paramount+ is officially available, a VPN is a quick way to solve the problem.
VPNs are both incredibly easy to use and also give you a further layer of security when surfing the web. While there are a ton of options, we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can even be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc).
Sign up for ExpressVPN today and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Even more options are on sale right now if ExpressVPN doesn't seem like the right match.
Stream The Challenge: All-Stars on Paramount+
Paramount Plus isn't exactly the latest streaming service on the block; it's actually a rebrand of the service CBS All Access, which was already packed with exclusive content like Star Trek: Discovery and Big Brother: Over The Top. These days, you can watch shows from networks like Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, CBS, and The Smithsonian Channel, as well as exclusive films and series like The Challenge: All Stars and The Real World: Homecoming.
There are two plans to choose from at Paramount Plus. The first is a Limited Commercials plan for $5.99 per month in the U.S., while the second plan has no commercials and is priced at $9.99 per month. The plan without commercials also allows you to download select content to watch offline. By joining today, you can score your first month of Paramount+ for free.
Paramount+
The Paramount+ streaming service brings together content from networks like BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, and more, as well as exclusive original shows and films you won't be able to watch anywhere else like The Challenge: All-Stars. Join today starting at just $5.99 per month and get your first month free!
