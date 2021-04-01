The best competitors and personalities ever to compete on MTV's The Challenge are returning to the fray for a chance to win $500,000. Currently airing its 36th season, The Challenge has spent decades cultivating a memorable cast that fans love to see return to the game, though in that time, it's also sought out younger and fresher faces to take their place. As fans rallied around a hashtag #WeWantOGs during 2020, the series The Challenge: All-Stars was greenlit to bring back many of the fan-favorites who haven't graced television screens in over ten years.

Unlike The Challenge which has always aired on MTV, The Challenge: All-Stars won't air on MTV or any traditional cable network. The series is a Paramount Plus exclusive, which means you'll have to subscribe to the streaming service or start a free 1-month trial if you want to watch the series.

Where can I watch The Challenge: All-Stars?

The Challenge: All-Stars is streaming exclusively on Paramount+, though you won't be able to watch the whole season at once just yet. New episodes premiere weekly on Thursdays at 3am ET / 12pm PT beginning April 1.

Paramount Plus is available in many different countries, covering most of North and South America. The service has also just expanded to the Nordic countries in Europe as of March 25. Even if you're not located in one of the countries where Paramount Plus is easily accessible, you can still watch The Challenge: All-Stars using a VPN.

How to watch The Challenge: All-Stars live from anywhere

Streaming The Challenge: All-Stars is a breeze once you're a Paramount+ subscriber. However, those who aren't in North or South America may notice a location restriction when trying to access the Paramount+ website. Luckily, using a VPN makes it simple to change your location virtually, and gives you instant access to websites that want to block you because of where you're located. Whether you are traveling or live outside of the countries where Paramount+ is officially available, a VPN is a quick way to solve the problem.

VPNs are both incredibly easy to use and also give you a further layer of security when surfing the web. While there are a ton of options, we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can even be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc).

