Along with performances by some of the biggest names in music such as Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, and Jon Bon Jovi, the special event will feature appearances from the 46th POTUS as well as the 49th VPOTUS, Kamala Harris.

A 90-minute star-studded concert special is coming to primetime in celebration of the inauguration of the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden. This special virtual event dubbed "Celebrating America" will air on multiple television channels across the nation as well as across the internet on select websites.

"Celebrating America" virtual concert: When and where?

The Celebrating America inaugural concert will air this Wednesday, January 20 at 8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT on a variety of networks and websites. You can tune in live via ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and MSNBC, or watch online via YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, or Twitter. A few other sites will be streaming the event live too, including Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNOW, and AT&T's DirecTV and U-verse services.

There's no excuse for missing this event. You can find it available on live TV streaming services like Hulu with Live TV and Fubo TV and even score a free trial to begin watching if you're not a member already.

Another option in select U.S. regions is Locast. It's a free local broadcast TV streaming service that lets you watch channels like The CW, ABC, NBC, Fox, CBS, and more on your mobile devices, smart TV, or computer. The only downside is that it's only available in select cities at this time, but it is 100% free if you do have the ability to access it. A VPN could come in handy here too.

Watch "Celebrating America" live stream from anywhere

If you're intent on watching the "Celebrating America" concert live but find yourself outside of the United States, then you might run into problems when trying to stream from abroad as its possible for these livestreams to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

