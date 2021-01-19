A 90-minute star-studded concert special is coming to primetime in celebration of the inauguration of the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden. This special virtual event dubbed "Celebrating America" will air on multiple television channels across the nation as well as across the internet on select websites.
Along with performances by some of the biggest names in music such as Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, and Jon Bon Jovi, the special event will feature appearances from the 46th POTUS as well as the 49th VPOTUS, Kamala Harris.
"Celebrating America" virtual concert: When and where?
The Celebrating America inaugural concert will air this Wednesday, January 20 at 8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT on a variety of networks and websites. You can tune in live via ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and MSNBC, or watch online via YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, or Twitter. A few other sites will be streaming the event live too, including Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNOW, and AT&T's DirecTV and U-verse services.
There's no excuse for missing this event. You can find it available on live TV streaming services like Hulu with Live TV and Fubo TV and even score a free trial to begin watching if you're not a member already.
Another option in select U.S. regions is Locast. It's a free local broadcast TV streaming service that lets you watch channels like The CW, ABC, NBC, Fox, CBS, and more on your mobile devices, smart TV, or computer. The only downside is that it's only available in select cities at this time, but it is 100% free if you do have the ability to access it. A VPN could come in handy here too.
Watch "Celebrating America" live stream from anywhere
If you're intent on watching the "Celebrating America" concert live but find yourself outside of the United States, then you might run into problems when trying to stream from abroad as its possible for these livestreams to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some more options that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the "Celebrating America" concert live. Get in on this deal now!
Live stream "Celebrating America" in the U.S.
There are a few streaming services out there which will let you watch the "Celebrating America" concert when it airs on Wednesday night, including Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. Considering they're both priced starting at $65 per month, the one you choose should come down to the other channels available. Plus, both services offer a free trial right now so you can compare each one without paying a cent to do so. Another, more affordable option is Fubo TV.
Hulu with Live TV is a fantastic pick not only because you can watch over 65 live TV channels with your subscription, but also because you'll gain access to Hulu's on-demand library of TV shows and movies which you may already be familiar with if you've subscribed to Hulu's base streaming plan before. Hulu with Live TV plans can be viewed on the Hulu app using devices like smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, streaming devices, and more.
Hulu with Live TV
Watch the "Celebrating America" concert as it airs live on ABC with a Hulu with Live TV subscription. You'll gain access to more than 65 other live TV channels in the process, like Disney Channel, SyFy, and HGTV.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
