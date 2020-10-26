This week Teddy Bridgewater and his new team head to the Superdome where the Panthers vs Saints will ensue. Both teams have just three wins this season and will look to notch another victory on Sunday afternoon.
The New Orleans Saints are always a tough team and especially at home, but lately, they haven't quite looked like themselves. Plus, Teddy Bridgewater knows plenty about the team and defense, as he played in NOLA last season. While Drew Brees rehabbed a broken thumb, Teddy filled in and won all five games he started. The performance earned him a big contract and a starting position with the Panthers.
Now, the Panthers look better than they have in years after sending Cam Newton to the Patriots, even with their all-star RB Christian McCaffrey hurt. We're hearing McCaffrey could return in week 8, which means Carolina will need to find some magic somewhere else if they want to beat a hot Saints team. Unfortunately, fans still can't attend games in the Superdome thanks to COVID-19. The team had been in talks to move the game to Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge hoping to get fans in the seats and feed off their energy during gameday. However, LSU plays Saturday night and that doesn't give the staff enough time to turnaround everything to host the NFL.
Either way, here's how to tune-in and watch the Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints: Where and when?
This week 7 battle takes place at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday. Kickoff should start around 1pm ET / 10am PT on FOX as long as weather permits. New Orleans is expecting some light rain and thunderstorms. Those who want to watch from the UK can tune-in around 6pm.
How to Watch Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints online from outside your country
NFL fans in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada can find more information about this exciting game below in just a moment. For those in the U.S. that are geo-locked or looking to watch Carolina vs Saints using some other method, we can help you out.
Actually, that's where one of the best VPNs can really help you enjoy your NFL Sunday. These services allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one back in your home country or a different state so you can watch any game you want, anywhere you want.
VPNs are super simple to use, not to mention provide additional security while you're surfing the web. You have a lot o VPN choices these days, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your #1 option thanks to the overall security, speed, and ease of use. It's available on most operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are a few VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where you are in the world, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Teddy B take on the Saints this Sunday.
How to watch Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints online in the U.S.
This week the Saints game will air on FOX Sports, which makes it easy to watch for almost everyone. Fans with a traditional cable package can even log into the FOX Sports app and stream it from a PC, laptop, or tablet.
Additionally, over-the-top streaming services like FuboTV offer Fox Sports. The reason we love FuboTV is they offer all five channels that typically show NFL games each week (CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and you can take advantage of a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial. That means you can watch NFL football for free!
Fubo.TV
Fubo TV offers access to just about every single NFL game that will take place during the 2020-2021 NFL season. If you don't want to miss out on any kick off or touchdown that takes place, you will want to sign up for the service now.
How to stream Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints live in the UK
If you're outside the U.S. we have that covered too. Those in the UK can enjoy this gridiron battle and plenty more NFL games with the Sky Sports NFL Channel, showing six games each week. Plus, Sky offers the NFL Redzone which shows every single scoring drive on Sunday.
Sadly, Sky Sports isn't showing the Panthers vs Saints game this week, but on November 9th they'll show the Saints vs Bucs. For now, you can still watch Sunday's Saints game with an NFL Game Pass Pro subscription.
If you love football we recommend getting the Game Pass Pro. It's only £143.99 and gives you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to some blackouts) and this includes the playoffs, Super Bowl, and NFL RedZone.
As a reminder, use our VPN recommendation above if you're not home. That way you can log-in to a UK IP address and stream the game just like you would if you were sitting on the couch at home.
How to stream Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints live in Canada
Each week the streaming service DAZN shows several NFL games in Canada. DAZN owns the exclusive rights to air all National Football League games in the region. It's priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, and a DAZN subscription will give you both Game Pass and NFL RedZone access, in addition to several other live sports including Premier League and Champions League Soccer.
How to stream Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints live in Australia
We didn't forget about you guys down under, either. Fans in Australia can catch several games every single week thanks to a deal with ESPN. For now, ESPN owns the rights to air NFL games, so that's about your only option unless you use a VPN. You can access ESPN in Australia with Kayo Sports or most Foxtel TV packages have it too.
If you want to watch other sports, this over-the-top service will also let you stream Spain's La Liga and F1 racing, all for only $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for a premium pass. And finally, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL so you can try it before you buy it.
