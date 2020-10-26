This week Teddy Bridgewater and his new team head to the Superdome where the Panthers vs Saints will ensue. Both teams have just three wins this season and will look to notch another victory on Sunday afternoon.

The New Orleans Saints are always a tough team and especially at home, but lately, they haven't quite looked like themselves. Plus, Teddy Bridgewater knows plenty about the team and defense, as he played in NOLA last season. While Drew Brees rehabbed a broken thumb, Teddy filled in and won all five games he started. The performance earned him a big contract and a starting position with the Panthers.

Now, the Panthers look better than they have in years after sending Cam Newton to the Patriots, even with their all-star RB Christian McCaffrey hurt. We're hearing McCaffrey could return in week 8, which means Carolina will need to find some magic somewhere else if they want to beat a hot Saints team. Unfortunately, fans still can't attend games in the Superdome thanks to COVID-19. The team had been in talks to move the game to Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge hoping to get fans in the seats and feed off their energy during gameday. However, LSU plays Saturday night and that doesn't give the staff enough time to turnaround everything to host the NFL.

Either way, here's how to tune-in and watch the Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints: Where and when?

This week 7 battle takes place at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday. Kickoff should start around 1pm ET / 10am PT on FOX as long as weather permits. New Orleans is expecting some light rain and thunderstorms. Those who want to watch from the UK can tune-in around 6pm.

How to Watch Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints online from outside your country

NFL fans in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada can find more information about this exciting game below in just a moment. For those in the U.S. that are geo-locked or looking to watch Carolina vs Saints using some other method, we can help you out.

Actually, that's where one of the best VPNs can really help you enjoy your NFL Sunday. These services allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one back in your home country or a different state so you can watch any game you want, anywhere you want.

VPNs are super simple to use, not to mention provide additional security while you're surfing the web.