This will be a very important game for both of these teams. The Vikings and Panthers have each only won four games this season and are hoping to squeeze into a wildcard spot. And while we don't know who will be the QB in Carolina, we do know they're coming off a big win and feeling good.

Last week Teddy Bridgewater got sidelined and the backup Quarterback P.J. Walker played pretty great. So great, in fact, that the Panthers beat the Lions 20-0 in Week 11. However, things won't be anywhere near that simple heading into Minnesota to face a strong defense and powerful run game lead by Dalvin Cook.

What's even more impressive is the Panthers have won a few games without its star RB Christian McCaffrey, who is still listed as questionable.

Basically, the Panthers (4-7) will need all the help they can get if they want to beat the Vikings (4-6) on Sunday morning. While the Vikings gave up an embarrassing loss to the Cowboys last weekend, they've played some otherwise great football the last several weeks. Either way, this is a game fans won't want to miss so here's how to watch it live from anywhere in the world.

Carolina Panthers vs Minnesota Vikings: When and where?

The Panthers have to go into US Bank Stadium in Minnesota, where kickoff starts at 1pm ET / 10am PT on FOX Sports. If you want to watch from the UK it'll be a late evening game at 6pm.

How to Watch Carolina Panthers vs Minnesota Vikings online from outside your country

If you're an NFL fan living in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada, you have multiple ways to watch the game, which we'll talk about shortly. Enthusiasts in the U.S. that are geo-locked and can't tune in, we have a few tips to help you out.

In fact, that's where one of the best VPNs can really help make Sunday's better. A VPN service allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or smartphone to one back in your home country or to any state so you can watch any game you want, anywhere you want, and avoid blackouts.

