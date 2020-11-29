This will be a very important game for both of these teams. The Vikings and Panthers have each only won four games this season and are hoping to squeeze into a wildcard spot. And while we don't know who will be the QB in Carolina, we do know they're coming off a big win and feeling good.
Last week Teddy Bridgewater got sidelined and the backup Quarterback P.J. Walker played pretty great. So great, in fact, that the Panthers beat the Lions 20-0 in Week 11. However, things won't be anywhere near that simple heading into Minnesota to face a strong defense and powerful run game lead by Dalvin Cook.
What's even more impressive is the Panthers have won a few games without its star RB Christian McCaffrey, who is still listed as questionable.
Basically, the Panthers (4-7) will need all the help they can get if they want to beat the Vikings (4-6) on Sunday morning. While the Vikings gave up an embarrassing loss to the Cowboys last weekend, they've played some otherwise great football the last several weeks. Either way, this is a game fans won't want to miss so here's how to watch it live from anywhere in the world.
Carolina Panthers vs Minnesota Vikings: When and where?
The Panthers have to go into US Bank Stadium in Minnesota, where kickoff starts at 1pm ET / 10am PT on FOX Sports. If you want to watch from the UK it'll be a late evening game at 6pm.
How to Watch Carolina Panthers vs Minnesota Vikings online from outside your country
If you're an NFL fan living in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada, you have multiple ways to watch the game, which we'll talk about shortly. Enthusiasts in the U.S. that are geo-locked and can't tune in, we have a few tips to help you out.
In fact, that's where one of the best VPNs can really help make Sunday's better. A VPN service allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or smartphone to one back in your home country or to any state so you can watch any game you want, anywhere you want, and avoid blackouts.
VPNs are super simple to use, not to mention provide additional security while you're surfing the web. You have a lot of VPN choices these days, but we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 choice thanks to the overall ease of use, speed, and security. It's available on most operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are a few VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where you are in the world, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Panthers vs Vikings on Sunday.
How to watch Carolina Panthers vs Minnesota Vikings online in the U.S.
The Panthers game is on FOX this week, which of course, makes it easy to watch. Tune-in with your cable package, or log into the FOX Sports app and stream it from a PC, laptop, or tablet.
Plus, over-the-top streaming services like FuboTV offer FOX Sports. We recommend FuboTV because they offer all five channels that show NFL games each week (CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and you can take advantage of a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial. Free football!
Fubo.TV
Fubo TV offers access to just about every single NFL game that will take place during the 2020-2021 NFL season. If you don't want to miss out on any kick-off or touchdown that takes place, you will want to sign up for the service ASAP.
How to stream Carolina Panthers vs Minnesota Vikings live in the UK
Those in the UK can use the Sky Sports NFL Channel, which shows about six games each week. Plus, Sky offers the NFL Redzone which shows every single scoring drive on Sunday.
Sadly, Sky Sports isn't showing as many games this week since three are on Thanksgiving Thursday. However, you can watch this Sunday's game with a NFL Game Pass Pro subscription.
The reason we suggest getting a Game Pass Pro subscription is that it's only £143.99 and gives you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to some blackouts). Including the playoffs, Super Bowl, and NFL RedZone. Game Pass Pro shows previous seasons on-demand, too.
As a reminder, use our VPN recommendation above if you're not home. That way you can log-in to a UK or US IP address and stream the game just like you would if you were sitting at home.
How to stream Carolina Panthers vs Minnesota Vikings live in Canada
Canadian NFL fans can use the streaming service DAZN to watch the Vikings. Actually, DAZN owns the rights to air all National Football League games in the region. It's priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, and a DAZN subscription gets you access to Game Pass and NFL RedZone, not to mention several other live sports including Premier League and Champions League Soccer.
How to stream Carolina Panthers vs Minnesota Vikings live in Australia
And finally, we can't forget about Australian NFL fans. As long as you have ESPN you'll likely be able to stream the Panthers game. For now, ESPN owns the rights to air NFL games but they only show certain ones each week, so that's about your only option unless you use a VPN. You can access ESPN in Australia with Kayo Sports or most Foxtel TV packages offer ESPN too.
If you want to watch other sports, Kayo will also let you stream Spain's La Liga and F1 racing, all for only $25 per month for a basic package or $35 a month for a premium pass. And finally, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL so you can try it before you buy it. Get ready to watch as much football as you can.
