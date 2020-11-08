The Kansas City Chiefs continue to look like the best team in Football. They're playing jjust as good as last year, not to mention added a few key additions. Being a 10-point favorite means the Panthers have a tough matchup ahead of them. Either way, here's how to watch the Panthers vs Chiefs live anywhere in the world.

Last week the Carolina Panthers fought hard but lost to one of the worst teams in the NFL this year. As a result, we're expecting a big bounce-back game against the Chiefs here in week 9.

After a strong start to the season the Panthers are having a difficult time finding success, as they've lost three out of their last four games. Keep in mind that a huge part of that offense is Christian McCaffrey, who might finally see the field for the first time in several weeks after suffering a brutal injury earlier this year.

Basically, if the Carolina Panthers want any chance at taking down the Super Bowl-defending Kansas City Chiefs, they'll need to play some of their best football and have a nice boost from McCaffrey. Actually, one of the only ways to defeat the Chiefs is to control the time of possession and keep the ball out of Mahomes hands. Meaning McCaffrey could play a huge role this week.

We have a feeling it'll be a closer game than the Vegas odds, which sits around 10 points in favor of Kansas City. No matter which team you love, here's how to tune in and watch the Carolina Panthers vs Kansas City Chiefs this week.

Carolina Panthers vs Kansas City Chiefs: Where and when?

This week 9 gridiron showdown takes place at home for the Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff begins around at 1pm ET / 10am PT on FOX. If you're in the UK this will be on around 6pm so it'll be a great way to enjoy the evening.

Carolina Panthers vs Kansas City Chiefs online from outside your country

Football fans in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada can find out more about the matchup below in just a moment. If you're in the U.S. and are geo-locked, dealing with a blackout, or are looking to watch Panthers vs Chiefs a different way, we'll help you out.

