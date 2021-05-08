Sheryl Crow Live At The Capitol Theatre begins just after Bonnie's concert and sees the iconic musician performing on the final night of her "Be Myself" tour. The show is held at the historic Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York and also features an exclusive interview with Sheryl at her farm in Nashville.

The first show of the day is Decades Rock Live Featuring Bonnie Raitt, recorded live at the Taj Mahal in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The event features Bonnie Raitt performing tracks like "Something to Talk About", "Love Letter", "You" and "I Don't Want Anything to Change" with her talented friends such as Norah Jones, Ben Harper, Alison Krauss, Keb' Mo' and Jon Cleary.

Spend the day with mom, Bonnie Raitt, Sheryl Crow, Norah Jones, Alison Krauss, and several other talented musicians this weekend during the Fantracks virtual Mother's Day Rocks concert. This one-day-only event is giving audience members livestream access to back-to-back concerts featuring women who truly rock.

Fantracks Mother's Day Rocks: When and where

The Mother's Day Rocks concert at Fantracks begins at noon ET on Saturday, May 8 and runs through midnight. This special event is only accessible by purchasing a ticket at Fantracks before it begins.

Alternatively, you can become a FanTracks subscriber for just $2.99 monthly to gain access to watch previous FanTracks performances by artists such as Bush, Goo Goo Dolls, and 311. Fantracks offers an annual gift subscription for just $29.99.

While this show should be available to stream worldwide, it's possible that you could run into a restriction based on where you're located. If you notice the stream is not available in your area for any reason, you can try out one of these excellent VPN services to unblock access and stream the show live.

How to watch Mother's Day Rocks live stream

This will be one of the easiest concerts to attend in your life. The Mother's Day Rocks 2-concert event will be available live on Fantracks and accessible to anyone with a ticket. You can get your ticket here to prepare for when it kicks off at 12pm ET on Saturday, May 8 and watch it live from your favorite device. If you are unable to view the website due to a location restriction, try out a VPN service so you can get access today. ExpressVPN happens to be our favorite.