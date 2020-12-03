The ultimate robot-fighting series BattleBots is returning for an all new season and we have all the details on how you can watch BattleBots 2020 online or on TV.
After production was halted back in March due to the pandemic, filming resumed for the new season in October without a live audience. Instead, the spectators were the teams themselves and they were able to watch all of the action from specially constructed "opera boxes" placed around the show's giant BattleBox arena.
The new season of BattleBots will see 60 teams from across the globe compete in the hardest tournament in combat robotics. This year unproven rookies, up-and-coming stars and returning legends will throw their fighting machines into the BattleBox for a chance to walk away with the preeminent prize in robotic sport, The Giant Nut.
In the 2020 season premiere, former world champion Ray Billings and his lethal bot Tombstone will face off against New Zealand native Jack Barker's End Game in an epic Main Event clash. Since his first appearance as a rookie back in 2018, Jack has been eagerly awaiting the chance to see his robot face Tombstone's deadly blade. Other stars that will make an appearance include Whiplash and Sawblaze, Captain Shrederator and Bloodsport.
This season of BattleBots will also showcase the show's first ever 500 pound walking robot as well as its youngest competitor yet at just 11 years old.
Whether you're a long time fan of the show or are interested in what goes into creating a robot that can fight, we'll show you how to watch BattleBots 2020 from anywhere in the world.
BattleBots 2020 - When and where?
The 2020 season of BattleBots will premiere on Thursday, December 3 at 8pm ET/PT on Discovery Channel. It's worth noting that some cable and satellite providers only offer an East Coast feed for Discovery which means that the show will air at 5pm PT on the West Coast for some viewers. New episodes will air every week at the same time and each episode will run for two hours total.
How to watch BattleBots online from anywhere
We have all the details on how you can watch BattleBots in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the latest season of the ultimate robot-fighting series when you're away from home, then you'll likely run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will be geo-blocked.
That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?
Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch BattleBots. Get in on this deal now!
Watch BattleBots 2020 in the U. S.
If you live in the US and have a cable subscription, you'll be able to watch new episodes of BattleBots on Discovery Channel every Thursday at 8pm ET/PT. You can also stream the show online on Discovery Go but you will need to login using the credentials from your cable provider to watch.
Not interested in paying for an expensive cable TV subscription just to watch the latest season of BattleBots? Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, which will give you access to Discovery Channel so you can watch the show online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.
- Sling TV - $30 per month - In order to get access to Discovery Channel, you'll have to sign up for Sling TV's Sling Blue package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record live TV with its Cloud DVR.
- Hulu with Live TV - $54.99 per month - As well as giving you access to Discovery Channel, the service includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.
- YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to Discovery Channel as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.
- AT&T TV Now - $65 per month - AT&T TV Now will give you access to Discovery Channel and the service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels. You can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.
- FuboTV - starting at $54.99 per month - fuboTV's standard plan includes Discovery Channel as well as over 90 other live TV channels. You also get the ability to watch two streams simultaneously and record up to 30 hours of content using the service's cloud DVR feature.
Get a BattleBots 2020 livestream in Canada
Just like in the US, Canadian BattleBots fans will be able to watch new episodes of the show on Discovery Canada every Thursday at 8pm ET/PT. You can also stream past episodes of the show on Discovery Canada's website but you will need to login in with the credentials from your cable provider to watch
How to watch BattleBots 2020 in the UK and Australia
Although Discovery Channel is available in both the UK and Australia, unfortunately neither country has shown new episodes of the show since 2016. This means that you'll need to grab a VPN and follow the steps listed above to watch BattleBots 2020.
