The 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, returns to TLC for a second season full of new experiences and new love. Where the original show focuses on foreign fiancees of American citizens who travel to the U.S. to see if their international romance will lead to marriage, The Other Way puts a spin on the format and showcases Americans who head to a foreign country to meet their potential true love.
Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way includes two returning couples from Season 1 — Jenny and Sumit as well as Deavan and Jihoon — along with four new couples to the series.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way: When & where
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2 begins airing on Monday, June 8 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. The season was originally scheduled to debut on June 1 but had its airdate pushed back just a few days before its premiere for unknown reasons.
TLC is letting everyone watch the season premiere early on its website. You can stream the episode right now when you head to TLC's website and log in with your cable provider's information.
If you can't watch TLC at home currently, luckily it's one of the easier networks to find on live TV streaming services. You can stream via Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV using a Sling Blue plan, or Fubo TV, among others.
How to watch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way live from anywhere
The options we've already mentioned make it easy for those in the U.S. to tune in and watch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way live, but watching from outside the U.S. is not so easy. However, using a VPN makes it simple to change your location virtually, and gives you instant access to services like Sling TV. Whether you are traveling or live outside of the U.S., this is what you need to know.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other affordable options?
Here are some more VPN services that are on sale right now if ExpressVPN isn't right for you.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way live. Get in on this deal now!
Live stream 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in the U.S.
You can watch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way live on TLC as it airs using a few different streaming services in the U.S., though our favorite is Sling TV. It's one of the most affordable live TV streaming services out there with plans starting at just $30 per month normally. TLC is available on the Sling Blue plan, and right now you can subscribe and get your first month of service for just $20.
Sling TV
Subscribe to Sling now and save $10 off its regular cost for the first month. Choose the Sling Blue plan for access to TLC and over 50 other channels.
Another great option is Hulu with Live TV. You'll score access to TLC as well as more than 65 other live TV channels with your subscription, along with all of Hulu's on-demand shows and movies as well. Hulu with Live TV normally costs $55 per month and you can even score a free 7-day trial to see how the service is before paying a cent for it.
Hulu with Live TV
Watch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way live as it airs on TLC using Hulu with Live TV. Once you're a member, you can stream all of Hulu's live channels for $55 per month and even access all of its on-demand shows and movies from the more affordable base plan.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.