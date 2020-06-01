Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way includes two returning couples from Season 1 — Jenny and Sumit as well as Deavan and Jihoon — along with four new couples to the series.

The 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, returns to TLC for a second season full of new experiences and new love. Where the original show focuses on foreign fiancees of American citizens who travel to the U.S. to see if their international romance will lead to marriage, The Other Way puts a spin on the format and showcases Americans who head to a foreign country to meet their potential true love.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way: When & where

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2 begins airing on Monday, June 8 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. The season was originally scheduled to debut on June 1 but had its airdate pushed back just a few days before its premiere for unknown reasons.

TLC is letting everyone watch the season premiere early on its website. You can stream the episode right now when you head to TLC's website and log in with your cable provider's information.

If you can't watch TLC at home currently, luckily it's one of the easier networks to find on live TV streaming services. You can stream via Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV using a Sling Blue plan, or Fubo TV, among others.

How to watch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way live from anywhere

The options we've already mentioned make it easy for those in the U.S. to tune in and watch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way live, but watching from outside the U.S. is not so easy. However, using a VPN makes it simple to change your location virtually, and gives you instant access to services like Sling TV. Whether you are traveling or live outside of the U.S., this is what you need to know.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other affordable options?

Here are some more VPN services that are on sale right now if ExpressVPN isn't right for you.