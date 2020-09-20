Garoppolo looked a bit sloppy against the Cardinals despite his 250+ yards, two touchdown pases, and no interceptions. If the 49ers' offense can tighten things up, the team should be able to take it to the next level and give the Jets a serious threat. Of course, there's also the consideration of George Kittle's health at the moment. For New York, they need a healthy and productive performance from Le'Veon Bell or whoever ends up handling the running back duties.

Both the 49ers and Jets dropped their NFL 2020 season openers and so each is looking to redeem its current standings with a win on September 20. While there isn't just one thing each team needs to improve from week one to week two, the performances of Sam Darnold and Jimmy Garoppolo could stand to be taken up a notch.

San Fransisco can have problems blocking the run and the Jets need to exploit that vulnerability where possible. Will the Jets benefit from playing at home if no fans are in the stands? It's hard to tell, although it's always nice to have a familiar facility if nothing else.

49ers vs. Jets: Where and when?

Jets will take on the 49ers at home on Sunday, September 20, at 1:00 PM ET. Kickoff at MetLife stadium should technically favor New York though the stands will be empty so it may not make a difference. Still, you'll be able to catch the action on Fox.

How to watch 49ers vs. Jets from anywhere

San Francisco will battle New York on Fox network, but that doesn't mean it will be accessible to everyone. If you're outside the U.S. or have another limiting factor for the first game of the season, then one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the 49ers take on the Jets. Get in on this deal now! See latest price at ExpressVPN

How to watch 49ers vs. Jets online

If cable or broadcast TV isn't a great option to watch Fox and catch the 49ers vs. Jets game, then you can stream it online.

A lot of the most popular streaming services like Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV offer Fox in most markets. While these are some of the more expensive options, they should also provide the most programing options for the remaining college football season.

Interested in more streaming services you can watch the 49ers and Jets play?

YouTube TV - $65 per month - Includes FOX in most markets

Hulu with Live TV - $54.99 per month - includes FOX in most markets

AT&T TV Now - $65 per month - Includes FOX in most markets

Fubo.tv - $55 per month - Includes FOX in most markets

Fubo.tv Fubo is one of the best options for streaming services that offers an easy way to watch the the 49ers take on the Jets online. Don't miss any of the action and sign up today! $54.99 per month at Fubo.tv