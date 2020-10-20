Rolling off in the Basque town of Irun before its final dramatic street race stage in Madrid, the final Grand Tour race of the season is now underway. Read on to find out how to get a Vuelta a España 2020 no matter where you are in the world.

Pushed back down the calendar thanks to the Covid-19 crisis from its traditional August slot, this year's event has been trimmed down slightly into an 18-stage edition.

Despite the truncated schedule, this year's Vuelta remains as demanding as ever, with five mountain stages alongside eight hilly days for the General Classification riders to tackle.

Last year's Vuelta was won by Jumbo-Visma's Primoz Roglic, marking the Slovenian rider's first Grand Tour victory.

Roglic returns to defend his crown and will line-up with Jumbo-Visma teammate Tom Dumoulin who is also being heavily tipped to end the Vuelta as overall winner.

This year's race also marks the closing of a chapter for one of the sports big names, with Britain's Chris Froome, who will line up for team Ineos Grenadiers for one final time.

Who will win this year? Read on to find out how to watch the La Vuelta a España 2020 matter where you are in the world.

La Vuelta a España 2020 - where and when

This year's 18-stage race kicks off in Irun on Tuesday, October 20 and finishes Sunday, November 8 in Madrid. Each day's action starts roughly around midday local time - which is 11am BST, 6am ET, 3am PT, and 9pm AEDT.

Watch the La Vuelta a España 2020 online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this iconic cycling event further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the La Vuelta a España 2020, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

