We all like using our phones, but as you continue to run apps, games, websites, etc., it doesn't take long to eat up your mobile data. I think we can all agree that this is something we generally are not a fan of.

You may not think you use that much data during the month, but if you aren't paying close attention to how you're using your phone and how long you're on it, it can go by quicker than you'd expect. Thankfully, there are built-in tools in Android to help you cut back on your data usage and prevent you from going over what your monthly phone plan allows for.

In this guide, we're going to be explaining those tools and how you can put them to work for you right now. Ready to get started? Let's go!

How to use less mobile data on your phone

There are two main features we're going to be covering in this article, and the first is a feature on your Android phone called "Data Saver." Data Saver was first introduced all the way back in 2017 with Android 7 Nougat, meaning if you have even a relatively modern phone, you have access to it.

Open the Settings on your Android phone. Tap Network & internet. Tap Data Saver. Tap the toggle to turn it on.

As explained on the Data Saver page, here's how the feature works:

To help reduce data usage, Data Saver prevents some apps from sending or receiving data in the background. An app you're currently using can access data, but may do so less frequently. This may mean, for example, that images don't display until you tap them.

The idea behind Data Saver is to help reduce your mobile data usage without giving you a worse user experience, and overall, it does a great job of doing just that.