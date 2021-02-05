If you're like us, you're constantly losing little things like your car keys, wallet, or bag. Thankfully, in our ever more connected age, there are gadgets like Bluetooth trackers to help us keep tabs on all of our precious items. With the launch of the Galaxy S21 line of smartphones, Samsung unveiled its own Bluetooth tracking solution, called Galaxy SmartTags. We'll show you how to set up and use your new Samsung Galaxy SmartTag so you can rest easy that you'll quickly find those keys the next time you "misplace" them.

How to use a Galaxy SmartTag with a Samsung Phone

With your new Galaxy SmartTag in hand, open the SmartThings Find app on your Samsung phone. Make sure your phone's Bluetooth is turned on. A card will pop up asking if you want to add the new device to SmartThings. Tap Add now. Check the box to allow use of location information. Tap Agree. When the next screen comes up asking to get started, tap Start. Press the button at the center of the SmartTag. Once the device is paired, give it a name (this is particularly helpful if you plan on having multiple SmartTags). Press Start on the next screen to try to locate your SmartTag by ringing it. You may need to update the SmarTag software. Press Update if so.

Now your SmartTag should show up in your SmarThings Find device list. The SmartTags are similar to many of the other best Bluetooth trackers on the market in that they help you keep tabs on non-electronic or non-smart things like your keys, your backpack, or your pet!

Our top equipment picks

The Galaxy SmartTags will work with any Galaxy device (including Galaxy tablets and wearables). Still, if you're in the market for one of the best Android phones, we strongly recommend the smaller, more affordable flagship — the Galaxy S21.