If you're like us, you're constantly losing little things like your car keys, wallet, or bag. Thankfully, in our ever more connected age, there are gadgets like Bluetooth trackers to help us keep tabs on all of our precious items. With the launch of the Galaxy S21 line of smartphones, Samsung unveiled its own Bluetooth tracking solution, called Galaxy SmartTags. We'll show you how to set up and use your new Samsung Galaxy SmartTag so you can rest easy that you'll quickly find those keys the next time you "misplace" them.
How to use a Galaxy SmartTag with a Samsung Phone
- With your new Galaxy SmartTag in hand, open the SmartThings Find app on your Samsung phone.
- Make sure your phone's Bluetooth is turned on.
- A card will pop up asking if you want to add the new device to SmartThings. Tap Add now.
- Check the box to allow use of location information.
Tap Agree.
- When the next screen comes up asking to get started, tap Start.
- Press the button at the center of the SmartTag.
Once the device is paired, give it a name (this is particularly helpful if you plan on having multiple SmartTags).
- Press Start on the next screen to try to locate your SmartTag by ringing it.
You may need to update the SmarTag software. Press Update if so.
Now your SmartTag should show up in your SmarThings Find device list. The SmartTags are similar to many of the other best Bluetooth trackers on the market in that they help you keep tabs on non-electronic or non-smart things like your keys, your backpack, or your pet!
Our top equipment picks
The Galaxy SmartTags will work with any Galaxy device (including Galaxy tablets and wearables). Still, if you're in the market for one of the best Android phones, we strongly recommend the smaller, more affordable flagship — the Galaxy S21.
Entry flagship
Samsung Galaxy S21
The rightful successor to the S20 and S20 FE
The Galaxy S21 just might turn out to be one of the biggest hits of 2021. It features mostly the same specs as its larger siblings, sacrificing only in a few areas to hit its size and price point. It's a fantastic phone and one that anyone in the market for a new Android handset should consider.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The perfect cases for Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablets
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is a really helpful tablet. Protect your investment by purchasing one of these reliable cases.
These Galaxy S20 FE cases are the best options to protect the best phone
Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S20 FE and the device is sure to turn plenty of heads for the next few months. With stiff competition in the mid-range market, it's clear that Samsung wants to compete and the S20 FE is fantastic. If you're picking one of these awesome new devices up, make sure you pair it with a case to keep it looking awesome.
These Galaxy S21 Plus screen protectors will keep your display looking good
The Galaxy S21 family of devices has finally launched, which means its time to find some of the best accessories. After picking up a case, you're probably going to want to go ahead and snag a screen protector to provide some added protection over what Samsung has pre-installed on the device.