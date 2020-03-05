How to use Dual Messenger on the Galaxy S20Source: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central

The Galaxy S20 has a nifty feature that lets you run two instances of the same app. That means you can run two Facebook or WhatsApp accounts on the same phone, and the best part is that you can maintain a separate contacts list for each instance. Here's what you need to know about Dual Messenger on the Galaxy S20.

How to use Dual Messenger to manage two accounts on the Galaxy S20

  1. Open Settings from the home screen.
  2. Scroll down to the bottom of the page.

  3. Tap Advanced features.

    How to use Dual Messenger on the Galaxy S20Source: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central

  4. Scroll down to the bottom of the page.
  5. Tap Dual Messenger.

  6. Choose the app you want to clone.

    How to use Dual Messenger on the Galaxy S20Source: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central

  7. Tap Install on the dialog box to install another instance of the app.
  8. Tap Confirm to agree to Samsung's terms of use and install the app.

  9. Toggle Use separate contacts list to On if you want to use a secondary set of contacts with the cloned app.

    How to use Dual Messenger on the Galaxy S20Source: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central

  10. Hit Select your second app contacts to choose the contacts.
  11. Tap Add to add contacts.

  12. Choose your desired contacts from the list.

    How to use Dual Messenger on the Galaxy S20Source: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central

  13. Hit Done to finish the installation.
  14. You'll see a second app icon with a clone indent (two rings in an orange accent) at the bottom. You can now set up a secondary account on the same service.

  15. Tap the cloned app to get started. You'll always see the indent with the two rings and the orange accent at the bottom in the second app. This is to distinguish it from the primary instance of the app.

    How to use Dual Messenger on the Galaxy S20Source: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central

The Dual Messenger feature is particularly handy if you're using the dual SIM variant of the Galaxy S20. Even if you're on the single SIM model and want to use two accounts on a service like Facebook, you can do so with the feature. All eligible apps automatically show up in the Dual Messenger menu in your S20's settings, so setting up a second instance is as easy as selecting the app you want to clone and toggling the Dual Messenger feature.

Double the fun

Samsung Galaxy S20

The phone that lets you do more

Featuring the latest internal hardware and a sublime 120Hz AMOLED display, the Galaxy S20 raises the bar for phones in 2020. The hardware is backed by outstanding new cameras and a massive 4,000mAh battery, and the software has also picked up a host of exciting new features.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.