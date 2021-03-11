We all love to share photos and videos on social media sites like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, and for the most part, everything generally works out as planned. However, frequently the images we share on Twitter are overly compressed, squished, or cropped in ways that aren't flattering. Thankfully, Twitter is now testing some new methods to allow users to upload high-quality — even 4K — images and videos to Twitter, both on Android and iOS. We'll show you where these settings are located in the Twitter app so you can start sharing the shots you intended, once and for all!

How to upload high-quality 4K images to Twitter for Android

The first improvement that you'll notice immediately is when you go to tweet an image, the result — or what gets posted in the timeline — will match what you see in the tweet composer. No more cropped photo surprises!

Secondly, you will now be able to upload and view 4K images from your Android (or iOS) device. Here's how!

Open your Twitter app. Tap on the settings menu icon (three lines) at the screen's top-left corner. Tap on Settings and privacy. Tap on Data usage. Under Images, tap on High-quality images to select whether you want to load images up to 4K quality on mobile data and Wi-FI, Wi-Fi only, or neither. Repeat for Video.

Now you can be assured that the images and videos that you upload and view in the Twitter app are the best possible, no matter where you are.

It's important to note that these features are still in a testing phase and may only be seen by beta testers using the Twttr app. If you don't see them in your app's settings, please be patient and remember to check the Google Play store frequently for updates.

