The Telegram messaging app has a ton of great features and customizations, allowing you to connect with friends, family, and contacts. However, sometimes you may not want them to know if, or when, you're online. We'll show you how to turn off Telegram's Last Seen Online timestamp so that you can have a bit of your privacy and anonymity back from your friends and family.

How to turn off Telegram's Last Seen Online timestamp

  1. Open the Telegram app.
  2. Tap on the menu icon (three lines) in the top left corner of your phone's screen.

  3. Tap on Settings.

    How To Turn Off Telegram Last Seen Online 1How To Turn Off Telegram Last Seen Online 2Source: Android Central

  4. Tap on Privacy and Security.

  5. Tap on Last Seen & Online.

    How To Turn Off Telegram Last Seen Online 3How To Turn Off Telegram Last Seen Online 4Source: Android Central

  6. Tap on Nobody.
  7. Tap the checkmark in the top right corner to confirm the change.

  8. Tap OK on the pop-up window that says only approximate times will be shown.

    How To Turn Off Telegram Last Seen Online 5How To Turn Off Telegram Last Seen Online 6Source: Android Central

Note that there isn't an all-or-nothing binary situation here. While it's true that you can choose for the app's default behavior to not show your last seen online timestamp for most of your contacts on Telegram. However, you can also add exceptions to this setting (under Add exceptions) if you want to keep yourself visible to a partner, close friend, or parent.

