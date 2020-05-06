Google first announced Live Caption as a built-in Android feature only on its Pixel phones, but has since opened it up to others — and OnePlus has picked it up and integrated it into its OxygenOS software seamlessly. Live Caption makes your phone analyze any sound playing in any app and caption it on the fly — so you can make sense of tough-to-hear audio, or simply follow the words of a video when you can't use the speakers or headphones. It's a great feature, and it's easy to use on the OnePlus 8.

How to use Live Caption on the OnePlus 8

Live Caption is ready to use at any time, just press either volume key and tap the caption button located at the very bottom of the on-screen volume control pop-up. Alternatively, you can add the Live Caption option to the notification shade quick settings, and enable or disable it there. There's nothing else to do — as soon as any sort of audio starts playing on the phone, a black window with captions will start to show what's being said. This works whether the phone's speakers are muted or not. By default the caption window shows a running two lines of words, but you can double tap the window to expand it. You can drag the caption window around to meet your needs, and if you drag it to the bottom of the screen it will dismiss it and turn off Live Caption. For additional settings, go to Settings, System, Accessibility and Live Caption. Here you can choose whether the captions show profanity, show labels for non-word sounds, etc.

Live Caption isn't something you're likely to use all of the time, but once you know how to enable it and realize it's available quickly and for any app or audio source, it's useful. Toggle on Live Caption any time you need to better understand what's happening in a video, or simply can't turn up your speakers or use a pair of headphones — you'll be surprised how well it works.