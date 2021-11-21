While the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro sport some of the very best cameras in the industry, the default settings aren't set to the maximum quality that can be offered. This is especially true for the front-facing camera, which defaults to 1080p resolution and a standard angle of view. Get the most out of your Pixel 6 by jumping to 4K resolution and an ultrawide angle by following these steps, and don't forget to enable speech enhancement to make your videos sound as amazing as they'll soon look!

How to take ultrawide selfies on Pixel 6 Pro

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is equipped with a wider-angle front-facing camera that can take in more of your surroundings with the tap of a button.

Open the camera app. Switch to the front-facing camera by clicking the circular arrow button on the bottom-left of the viewfinder. At the bottom of the screen, above the white shutter button, select the .7x button to switch to the ultrawide angle.

While the default view is best for taking a nice full-frame picture of yourself, the ultrawide setting is best for groups of people or to help include anything of interest in your vicinity. Note that this ultrawide angle is only available on the Pixel 6 Pro — not the regular Pixel 6 — and can only be used for photos, not for videos.

How to enable 4K video on Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Open the camera app. Switch to the front-facing camera by clicking the circular arrow button on the bottom-left of the viewfinder. Switch to video mode by sliding the carousel over or clicking on the word video. Select the settings cog in the top-left of the viewfinder. Click the 4K resolution option at the bottom of the settings list.

Now you'll be recording in the highest resolution video offered by the Pixel 6, which will look nothing short of fantastic on all your social media feeds.

