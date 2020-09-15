Xbox Game Pass Streaming Gears 5 HeroSource: Android Central

Cloud streaming is now available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. What was formerly known as xCloud in beta allows players to stream games to their Android phones without worrying about downloads. If you have a Game Pass Ultimate membership, the process of streaming is incredibly simple.

How to stream Xbox Game Pass (xCloud) to your Android phone

  1. Download the Xbox Game Pass app through the play store.
  2. Update the app it it hasn't already been updated.
  3. Sign-in to your Microsoft account.
    • If you don't already have a Game Pass Ultimate membership, you'll need to upgrade.

  4. Select Cloud on the bar between Cloud, Console, and PC.

    Xbox Game Pass Cloud Home Page AndroidXbox Game Pass Streaming Games ListXbox Game Pass No Mans Sky Store PageSource: Android Central

  5. Select which game you'd like to play.

  6. Connect a Bluetooth controller if you haven't already.

    Xbox Game Pass Connect A ControllerSource: Android Central

  7. Enjoy!

Xbox Game Pass No Mans Sky StreamingSource: Android Central

It really is as simple as that. Because everything is streamed from the cloud you don't need to worry about waiting for downloads. So long as you have an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and a compatible Android phone, just select the game you'd like to play and you're good to go.

Xbox Game Pass cloud streaming is available in 22 countries and supports over 150 games at launch.

