Cloud streaming is now available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. What was formerly known as xCloud in beta allows players to stream games to their Android phones without worrying about downloads. If you have a Game Pass Ultimate membership, the process of streaming is incredibly simple.
How to stream Xbox Game Pass (xCloud) to your Android phone
- Download the Xbox Game Pass app through the play store.
- Update the app it it hasn't already been updated.
- Sign-in to your Microsoft account.
- If you don't already have a Game Pass Ultimate membership, you'll need to upgrade.
Select Cloud on the bar between Cloud, Console, and PC.
- Select which game you'd like to play.
Connect a Bluetooth controller if you haven't already.
- Enjoy!
It really is as simple as that. Because everything is streamed from the cloud you don't need to worry about waiting for downloads. So long as you have an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and a compatible Android phone, just select the game you'd like to play and you're good to go.
Xbox Game Pass cloud streaming is available in 22 countries and supports over 150 games at launch.
