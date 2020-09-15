How to stream Xbox Game Pass (xCloud) to your Android phone

Cloud streaming is now available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. What was formerly known as xCloud in beta allows players to stream games to their Android phones without worrying about downloads. If you have a Game Pass Ultimate membership, the process of streaming is incredibly simple.

It really is as simple as that. Because everything is streamed from the cloud you don't need to worry about waiting for downloads. So long as you have an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and a compatible Android phone, just select the game you'd like to play and you're good to go.

Xbox Game Pass cloud streaming is available in 22 countries and supports over 150 games at launch.