Celeste Ng's Little Fires Everywhere took the literary world by storm back in 2017 and the novel even went on to become a New York Times Bestseller. Now it has been adapted into an 8 episode limited-series by Resse Witherspoon's production company Hello Sunshine and will air exclusively on Hulu. Whether you're a fan of the novel or are excited to tune in to see Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington portray Elena Richardson and Mia Warren, we'll show you how to watch Little Fires Everywhere online from anywhere in the world. Little Fires Everywhere is set in the city of Shaker Heights, Ohio, where Celeste NG grew up, during the 1990s. The city is the kind of place where everyone knows everyone and things are just a little too perfect. The plot of Little Fires Everywhere begins with a fire at the home of the main character Elena Richardson (played by Witherspoon). The fire is believed to have been caused by arson since it grew from a series of little fires set all around the house.

Elena then meets a mysterious artist named Mia Warren and her daughter Pearl and decides to rent out an apartment she owns in the city to them. Mia also begins working in the Richardson's home as a housekeeper. The city of Shaker Heights also becomes involved in a local scandal when a wealthy resident adopts a baby who was found abandoned at a fire station. The baby's mother returns and wants her child back which leads to a high-profile court case that divides the whole city as well as Elena and Mia. If you're interested in watching the latest Hulu Original, keep reading as we'll show you exactly how to watch Little Fires Everywhere online no matter where in the world you are. Little Fires Everywhere: Where and when? Little Fires Everywhere was originally scheduled to be released on Hulu on March 18th. However, as many viewers are stuck at home, the streaming service decided to release the first three episodes of the limited-series early which means you can watch it right now. The remaining five episodes were released weekly on Thursday's, and now the whole first season is ready to be watched. Watch Little Fires Everywhere from outside your country We have all the details on how to watch Little Fires Everywhere in the U. S., Canada, the UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the new limited-series when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked. That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there. VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options? Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.

How to watch Little Fires Everywhere online in the U.S. exclusively on Hulu If you want to watch Little Fires Everywhere in the U.S., then you'll have to sign up for Hulu as the new series is a Hulu Original that is not available anywhere else at the moment. Thankfully a subscription to the streaming service is relatively cheap at just $5.99 per month if you don't mind watching ads. However, if you can't be bothered to watch ads while streaming, then Hulu's No Ads plan for $11.99 per month is a better choice. You could also sign up for Hulu + Live TV for $54.99 to get access to Little Fires Everywhere and Hulu's entire streaming library as well as the ability to stream over 65 live TV channels and record 50 hours of content with the service's Cloud DVR storage. Alternatively, you can also get a bundle that gives you access to Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ for just $12.99 a month but keep in mind that there will be ads. With Hulu you'll be able to watch every episode of Little Fires Everywhere as well as loads of original content on a wide variety of devices as the service offers apps for Android, iOS, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Xbox One, Mac, PC and Roku.

