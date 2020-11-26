Buddy the elf and his child-like wonder for the world is a big part of what makes Elf such a great holiday film. Will Farrell perfectly brings the character to life and plays his curiosity as hilarious gags without fail. If you don't believe in Santa, Farrell's enthusiasm in the role is almost enough to bring that sense of belief back to anyone.

Beyond Farrell, the movie features James Caan, Zooey Deschanel, Mary Steenburgen, Edward Asner, and Bob Newhart. The movie did well on its theatrical release, but has grown in popularity over the years. It really is becoming a cult classic and a family watching tradition each year for people kicking off the Christmas season as Thanksgiving finishes.

From putting maple syrup on everything to hopping around through the streets of New York, Buddy the elf found a way to bring out the child in viewers all over.

Elf - When and where?

Elf is currently available for streaming on Starz. Anyone with a Starz subscription can stream through their supported app or platform of choice. The 2003 is available for rent or purchase through digital providers such as Apple, Google, and Amazon.

How to watch Elf in the U. S.

For people in the US, Elf is available on Starz. US subscribers can add-on a Starz subscription to their Hulu service for $8.99/month to view all available Starz movies through the service. The good news too is that if you're new to the service you can get Starz free for 1-week prior to the first payment. There's no waiting as the 2003 film is available for viewing right away.

The Starz add-on option is also available through Amazon Prime Video if you prefer that method. Elf is available for purchase or rent digitally through Amazon, Apple, and Google. If you are using the free MoviesAnywhere service a purchased digital movie through any of those services will sync to all your other services and platforms.

Live stream Elf in the UK, Canada and Australia

UK viewers will be pleased to know that Elf will be available to watch on Sky Cinema and NOW TV. The channel will have more holiday movies than just Elf, including Love Actually which is another fan favorite come December.

Sky subscribers can add on the Cinema package to catch Elf and all the other new movies. For non-Sky customers, you can sign up with NowTV and add on a Cinema Pass to catch all the action. NowTV offers a free 7-day trial and will set you back £11.99/month after that. Fret not, if you're just tuning in for December to catch Elf you can cancel at any time, no contract required.

Elf was previously available in Canada on Netflix, but is no longer on the service this season.