With live (at home) performances from artists like HAIM, Rita Ora, Ellie Goulding, Sam Smith, and the Jonas Brothers, as well as replays of past performances from musicians like Ed Sheeran, Jay-Z, Alicia Keys, and Calvin Harris, the festival is certain to include something for everyone.

Social distancing won't put a stop to BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2020. Though the event was originally planned as an in-person music festival for the end of May, BBC is taking the event virtual and letting everyone watch the show.

BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend festival will have several 'stages' showing performances, including the Radio 1 Stage where live at home performances will be aired and the Headliner stage which features past performances from top artists from around the world. Meanwhile, BBC Music Introducing Stage offers up 40 acts you probably haven't heard of before. Radio 1 Dance and 1Xtra stages feature their own performances as well.

BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend: When & where

BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend is live now and runs from Friday, May 22 through Sunday, May 24 on BBC's website. You can find the set times for when each artist is playing there as well. On Friday, only the Radio 1 Dance Stage will have performances, though more stages open up beginning Saturday at 11 a.m. GMT.

How to stream BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend live in the U.K.

Listen live on BBC Radio 1 or 1Xtra. Select sets can be replayed on BBC Sounds, while videos of performances will be available to watch on BBC's iPlayer and the Radio 1 YouTube channel.

How to watch BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend live from anywhere

If you're currently in the U.K., you shouldn't have much trouble accessing BBC's iPlayer to watch the Big Weekend performances. However, for those living anywhere else, watching BBC's content will be a bit more difficult. Luckily, a VPN will help you access the site no matter where you are so you can watch the festival as it airs this weekend.

VPNs give you another layer of security when surfing the web, and they're extremely easy to use, too.

