If you want to catch up on the latest television shows and miniseries but aren't interested in investing in a pricey cable package, Hulu may be the streaming service for you. In addition to providing access to new and classic series and films, Hulu also offers various original series, including Hardy Boys, The Handmaid's Tale, and Pen15. The best way to find out if Hulu is the right service is to give it a spin. Here's how you can try Hulu for free.

How to try Hulu for free

If you're not ready to commit to one streaming service for the rest of your life, Hulu gives potential subscribers the chance to try out its service for free for one month, or one week, depending on which plan you select. All you need is a few minutes to sign up. Here's how to sign up for a Hulu free trial.

Go to Hulu.com and select the button that says Get One Month Free. On the next screen, select the plan that best fits your needs. Select whether you would like to pay Monthly or pay a one-time, Annual fee for your subscription. Follow the steps on the next screen to Create Your Account and select Continue. Choose your payment option, add your billing information, and select Submit.

If you select the ad-supported Hulu tier ($6 per month) or the Hulu tier with no ads ($12 per month), your free trial period will last one month. However, if you decide to try out the Hulu + Live TV option ($65 per month) from the jump, your free trial will only last one week.

Why Hulu?

Hulu offers three different subscription tiers, with each catering to the type of streamer you choose to be. The most popular plan is the standard Hulu package, which lets you watch exclusive and original series, hit movies, kid-friendly content, and more with some ad interruption for $6 per month.

The Hulu (No Ads) tier costs $12 per month and provides ad-free viewing of the same catalog library. At $65 a month, the Hulu + Live TV package provides access to the full library of ad-free movie and television content, as well as 65-plus live channels and on-demand selections.

Not a fan of Hulu? No problem! After you sign up for a Hulu free trial, you can decide if you want to keep the service or find one that's a better fit. If you're enjoying the service but want more from it, Hulu also allows you to switch plans, add or remove add-ons whenever you want. Now, get streaming!