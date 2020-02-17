Fitness trackers and smartwatches are capable of collecting so much health data, whether we're working out or just going about our daily lives. Fitbit developed its Fitbit Premium service as a way to help users make sense of all of this information and translate all of that data into actionable insights and plans. We'll show you how you can sign up for Fitbit Premium and start running with your newfound health knowledge.
What is Fitbit Premium?
Fitbit Premium offers a number of additional insights and services that build off of the vast amount of personal data collected by your Fitbit tracker. Much of this data is yours to access and act upon as you see fit without an additional cost, but the added analysis and guided workouts, meditations, and health plans are a paid feature. If you are interested in a more detailed breakdown of the program and its features, check out our earlier review.
Now that you know what is included with a Fitbit Premium subscription, here's how to sign up.
How to sign up for Fitbit Premium on the web
- In your browser of choice, go to Fitbit's website.
Hover your cursor over the Products tab toward the top left of the screen, then mouse over and click on Fitbit Premium.
Scroll through the page to read up on the program offerings, and then click on the Join Premium button.
- You can then decide if you prefer to be billed on a monthly or an annual basis.
You'll also be required to log in or sign up for an account.
Click on the Checkout button to confirm your purchase.
Now you're done! You should now be able to access Fitbit Premium through your mobile app within a few short minutes. If you don't see the change reflected, force close the mobile app and restart, or sign out and log back in. Now you can dive deep into all of your health metrics and start taking action towards building a happier and healthier you!
How to sign up for Fitbit Premium in the app
- Open the Fitbit app on your smartphone.
There are two ways to get to the Premium signup and features. You can tap on the Premium tab with the dotted arrow along the bottom of the screen, but if that's not showing up in your app you can simply tap on your profile icon in the top left corner, and there you should see a tab for Fitbit Premium.
- Tap on Premium.
Here you will be offered an explanation of the service, along with the opportunity to partake in a free seven-day trial, after which you can choose to be billed monthly or annually. Alternatively, you can skip the free trial altogether and go directly to paying.
Once you've made your selection, you should have immediate access to the services, plans, and insights of Fitbit Premium.
