Fitness trackers and smartwatches are capable of collecting so much health data, whether we're working out or just going about our daily lives. Fitbit developed its Fitbit Premium service as a way to help users make sense of all of this information and translate all of that data into actionable insights and plans. We'll show you how you can sign up for Fitbit Premium and start running with your newfound health knowledge.

What is Fitbit Premium?

Fitbit Premium offers a number of additional insights and services that build off of the vast amount of personal data collected by your Fitbit tracker. Much of this data is yours to access and act upon as you see fit without an additional cost, but the added analysis and guided workouts, meditations, and health plans are a paid feature. If you are interested in a more detailed breakdown of the program and its features, check out our earlier review.