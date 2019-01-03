Just get a new Fitbit Charge 3? Here's how to set it up in just a couple minutes with an Android phone!

Products used in this guide

How to set up the Charge 3 using an Android phone

First thing's first, you'll need to download the Fitbit app on your phone if you don't alredy have it. To do this:

Open the Google Play Store app on your phone. Search for Fitbit. Tap Install and wait for it to download.

How to set up your Fitbit Charge 3

Open the Fitbit app on your phone and tap Join Fitbit or Log in. Enter your email and password to log in, or enter your information to create a brand new account. Tap the checkbox next to Location Permissions. Tap Allow on the pop-up. Tap the Account button (the one at the top right that looks like an ID card). Tap Set up a Device. Tap Charge 3 from the list. Tap Set Up Your Fitbit Charge 3. Scroll down and tap I Agree. Plug your Charge 3 into the charger and then tap Next per the instructions. Type in the numbers shown on the Charge 3's screen. Tap Install Update Now. Wait for the update to download and install. Tap Continue once it's finished. Follow the on-screen tips and tap Next on each page to continue. Tap Done after all of these. Tap Okay to accept connectivity features.

With all of that done, you've now successfully set up your Fitbit Charge 3. Now get out there and break a sweat!

Our top equipment picks