It took a while to finally arrive, but in May 2019, Sonos and Google answered our prayers by rolling out Google Assistant integration to select speakers. Now, you can use the Assistant on the Sonos One, Beam, and Move. Having the Assistant on these speakers is a great addition, allowing you to easily control smart home devices, check your calendar, and more while jamming out to your favorite songs.
Products used in this guide
- Do-it-all speaker: Sonos One ($199 at Amazon)
- The best cameras: Google Pixel 4 XL (From $899 at Amazon)
How to set up Google Assistant on Sonos
- Open the Sonos app on your phone.
- Tap Settings on the bottom navigation bar.
- Tap Services.
Tap Add a Service under the Voice tab.
- Tap Google Assistant.
- Tap Add to Sonos.
Choose which speakers you want to add the Assistant to.
- Tap Add Google Assistant.
Tap Go go Google Assistant app.
- Tap Next once the Assistant finds your speaker(s).
- Tap Allow.
Tap Next to confirm your address.
- Tap Next to confirm your music services.
- Tap Next to select your default music service.
Tap I Agree.
- Tap OK on the pop-up.
- Tap Yes, I'm in.
Tap Done.
- Tap Continue.
- Tap I set my default service.
Tap Done at the top-right of the screen.
With all of that out of the way, you've now successfully enabled Google Assistant on your Sonos speaker! You can get the Assistant's attention at any time by saying "Hey Google" or "OK Google", followed by your command/question.
Again, this works on the Sonos One, Sonos Beam, and Sonos Move.
Our top equipment picks
Do-it-all speaker
Sonos One
Don't judge it by its size
The Sonos One may not look like much at first glance, but it packs quite the punch. It sounds fantastic, supports Apple's AirPlay 2, and allows you to talk to both Alexa and the Google Assistant. You can use it on its own, pair two together for stereo sound, or make it part of a home theater setup.
The best cameras
Google Pixel 4 XL
My phone of choice
The Pixel 4 XL is not a perfect smartphone, but it's the one I choose to use over everything else. Why? It has outstanding cameras, the 90Hz display is a joy, and nothing beats a clean Android UI with years of guaranteed updates. It's an expensive phone, but one I think is well worth it.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The best doorbells that support Google Assistant
Smart doorbells are great. Smart doorbells that work with the Google Assistant are even better. Here are the best ones you can buy!
These are the best Google Assistant-enabled accessories and devices
Google Assistant is everywhere these days, so why not get some gadgets to take advantage of that?
The best smart lights that work with the Google Assistant
Smart lights are essential for any smart home — especially ones that work with the Google Assistant. Need some help deciding what to buy? We're here to help!