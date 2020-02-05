It took a while to finally arrive, but in May 2019, Sonos and Google answered our prayers by rolling out Google Assistant integration to select speakers. Now, you can use the Assistant on the Sonos One, Beam, and Move. Having the Assistant on these speakers is a great addition, allowing you to easily control smart home devices, check your calendar, and more while jamming out to your favorite songs.

How to set up Google Assistant on Sonos

Open the Sonos app on your phone. Tap Settings on the bottom navigation bar. Tap Services. Tap Add a Service under the Voice tab. Tap Google Assistant. Tap Add to Sonos. Choose which speakers you want to add the Assistant to. Tap Add Google Assistant. Tap Go go Google Assistant app. Tap Next once the Assistant finds your speaker(s). Tap Allow. Tap Next to confirm your address. Tap Next to confirm your music services. Tap Next to select your default music service. Tap I Agree. Tap OK on the pop-up. Tap Yes, I'm in. Tap Done. Tap Continue. Tap I set my default service. Tap Done at the top-right of the screen.

With all of that out of the way, you've now successfully enabled Google Assistant on your Sonos speaker! You can get the Assistant's attention at any time by saying "Hey Google" or "OK Google", followed by your command/question.

Again, this works on the Sonos One, Sonos Beam, and Sonos Move.

