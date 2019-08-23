With the Destiny 2: Shadowkeep release delay, we thought that we wouldn't see cross-save arrive any time soon, but Bungie managed to pull it off. The process to connect your accounts is pretty painless, but you'll need to do it from your computer, not your console. While cross-save isn't quite as good as cross-play, having your favorite guardian available on multiple platforms is a big deal.

How to activate cross-save

Sign in at Bungie.net. Go to the Bungie cross-save webpage. You will see a pop-up for migrating your Battle.net account to Steam. Click Skip for now to concentrate on cross-save. The cross-save emblem will appear. Click Get started to do just that. Click the checkbox to acknowledge you have understood the terms and conditions for cross-save. Note: Bungie reserves the right to remove cross-save at any point so be sure it's what you want. You'll now see the accounts you've linked to Bungie.net. The one in white is the one you're logged into currently. Select Authenticate on the account you want to add cross-save to. A pop-up will appear for you to log into the account. Fill in the username and password of the account. Repeat steps 7-9 for each account you wish to authenticate. When all accounts are authenticated click Continue at the bottom of the screen. You can now choose which account you want active on all your authenticated versions. In my version, it's the PS4 account. Click the big white box next to the account you want to activate. A screen will appear to remind you that your silver from one account does not transfer over, and neither does your season pass or DLC. Click Review Setup to see all the changes. If you're happy with everything, then click Yes, Do it! to finish the activation. A screen will appear, saying that you were successful. Click View your setup to see your handiwork.

Pretty painless, right? Of course, it isn't quite as excellent as cross-play, and you can't merge your silver, so if you have some on an account you don't want to use, you may want to spend it first. It'll still be there if you ever disconnect from cross-save, but it seems unlikely that you will.

If you do decide to disconnect, it's important to note that you won't be able to reconnect for another 90 days. Bungie hasn't said why, except to say that it's "to prevent fraud." I don't know what fraud you could be using as none of your paid content crosses over, but that's what Bungie has decreed.

Cross-save is a great move forward for the Destiny franchise. When New Light comes around, it will be easier than ever to enjoy your content the way you want to.