SmartThings not only allows you to control individual devices in your home but also create routines that will automate multiple processes at once. For example, when leaving your home, you can set a routine to automatically turn off the lights, set your thermostat, and lock the door. You can edit your routines as you see fit to help automate your daily flow. Here's how to get it done.

How to set up routines with SmartThings

There are four default routines withing SmartThings — I'm Back, Good Night, Goodbye and Good Morning. These routines allow you to automate processes that you'd normally activate manually for different situations. If you normally turn off all the lights and lower the thermostat when going to bed, for example, you can do that using the Good Night routine.

Add a new Routine

Launch the SmartThings app on your phone or tablet. Tap Automations. Under Routines, tap Add a Routine. Tap What do you want to do? Enter the name of your new routine. Configure What do you want to happen? (Turn lights on or off, lock or unlock doors, change thermostat temperature, etc.) Under Additional Settings, choose when to perform the action: when someone arrives or leaves, at a certain time, or based on alarm status or motion. Tap Done to save your configuration, then Done again to complete.

Using this process allows you to easily add routines for all of your smart home automating needs. With this automated flow, you'll never need to remember to lock up, turn down the heat or A/C, or turn off the lights — it can all just happen automagically.

Editing a Routine

You can also edit your pre-existing routines should you need to tweak any of the actions. Doing so is similar to adding a new routine but can be done with just a few taps.

Tap Automations. Under Routines, tap the gear icon on a Routine's tile. Tell the Routine what you want to do when asked, What do you want to happen? (Turn lights on or off, lock or unlock doors, change thermostat temperature, etc.). Under Additional Settings, choose to perform the action when someone arrives or leaves. at a certain time, or based on alarm status or motion. Tap Done to finish and save your configuration.

