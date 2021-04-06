How To Schedule Telegram Message HeroSource: Jeramy Johnson / Android Central

I don't know about you, but I can't count the number of times that I've wanted to fire off a text at an inopportune time, whether it be for the recipient or me. Often I'll think of something that I really want to say or share, but it's either too late in the evening or too early in the morning to be appropriate. Other times, I hold back because I know that the recipient is busy or in a meeting and will miss my message. Rather than send it anyway and risk it getting ignored, bothering the recipient, or holding onto the idea and forgetting about it later, I can just schedule that message to be sent when I know my friends are most likely to see it. I'll show you how you can schedule messages in Telegram, so your important reminder or clever quip gets delivered at just the right time.

How to schedule messages in Telegram

  1. Open the Telegram app.
  2. Tap to open a chat thread.
  3. Compose your message and/or attach any media.

  4. Long press down on the send button.

  5. Select a date and time, and tap on the blue Send bar.

  6. Alternatively, you can tap on the three-dot menu on this screen to send when your contact comes online.

  7. Tap the blue Send bar.

  8. Now you can see that your message is scheduled by the presence of the red dot under the calendar next to the message composer. Tap on the red dot to see your message.

Scheduled messages are a great feature for when you've got something you want to share with a friend, but you want to make sure that they see it at just the right time. It can also be good to put a message in front of a family member when they need to see it (because you know that if they open it now, they'll forget about it later). This feature is so valuable that other apps like Google Messages have even adopted it.

Telegram is considered by many to be one of the best messaging apps not just on Android but across all of the major OS platforms. It has a ton of fun and useful customizations and tools, like the ability to create custom stickers, or the being able to let your friends find you in real time.

