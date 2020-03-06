There may be other legitimate reasons to wipe your Galaxy phone and set it back to factory default settings, but the most common case is when you want to give away, sell, or trade it in for a newer model. Resetting your phone to its default settings is extremely easy to do and should only take you a few minutes. I'll show you how to do this in the steps below. Just remember to back up your device data before you begin!

How to reset your Samsung Galaxy phone to default settings

Note: If you are planning on selling your phone and getting a new Galaxy device, you may want to back up your current Galaxy phone first. Follow these instructions before you begin.

Unlock your Galaxy phone (here I'm using a Note 9), and swipe down on the notification settings shade. In the search field, type factory data reset and tap on the result. Tap on Factory data reset. Read through the long screen explaining what data and what accounts will be wiped clean from the phone. Scroll to the bottom of the page, and tap Reset. You will be asked to enter your phone passcode before proceeding. Read the disclaimers on the page, and tap Delete all.

That's it! Now your phone is clean, and your personal data is secure. You can feel free to give the device to a friend or family member, sell it for some extra cash towards a new Galaxy device, donate it to a charity, or recycle it in a responsible manner.

