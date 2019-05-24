The Oculus Quest has built-in sensors that can make any area into a VR space. Oculus' Guardian system lets you set up a boundary in any room or area that you'd like and the device sets up a virtual grid to ensure that you stay in your secure area. But if you drew an area wrong, made changes to the area, or are setting up your Oculus Quest in a new space, you'll need to set or reset your boundaries. Fortunately, Oculus made this incredibly easy.

How to set up a roomscale boundary

One of the Oculus Quest's best features is that you can map out a room and the headset can remember the boundaries. This is referred to as "roomscale" and is the ideal setup for most VR games. You draw a map of the boundaries, making a border that can be bent around items like house plants and sofas. The Oculus Quest then creates a virtual grid that turns red if you get too close. If you pop your head out of the roomscale boundary, the device's cameras allow you to see the outside world.

Press the home button on your Oculus Touch Controller. Point your controller at Roomscale and pull the trigger. Set the level of the floor by lightly tapping your controller to the floor. Point your controller at confirm and pull the trigger. Draw the boundary by holding the trigger down and drawing the area you'd like to use. Point your controller at confirm and pull the trigger. Point your controller at confirm and pull the trigger one last time to complete the process.

The passthrough cameras and Touch Controllers make it easy to draw a boundary. You can always tweak these in the future if you add or remove something to your play area.

How to set up a stationary boundary

Stationary boundaries are for when you don't have enough room to use roomscale boundaries. You should set up a stationary boundary if you plan on standing still or remaining seated This setup won't work with some games that require you to move around, but is fine for watching movies and playing some stationary games. The Oculus Quest sets up a virtual cylinder around you that turns red if you get too close to the edge. Like roomscale boundaries, if you pop your head out of the grid, you can see the real world through passthrough cameras.

Press the home button on your Oculus Touch Controller. Point your controller at the stationary and pull the trigger. Make sure there are no obstructions in the grid that is formed Point your controller at confirm and pull the trigger.

