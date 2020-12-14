Cyberpunk 2077 runs like garbage on PS4 and Xbox One. There's just no other way to say it. Our own Cyberpunk 2077 review mentions the persistent bugs that still plague the game on PS5 through backward compatibility. If you're looking to refund Cyberpunk 2077 after buying it on PS4 digitally, you should contact PlayStation.

While CD Projekt RED has acknowledged the problems and stated that everyone can request a refund on PS4, PlayStation Support hasn't always been helpful to customers in the past. Should you have any issues, CD Projekt RED says to contact the studio at helpmerefund@cdprojektred.com where you will have until Dec. 21, 2020 to request a refund on your game. If you purchased a physical copy, you should try to request a refund from the retailer you purchased it from.

How to request a refund on Cyberpunk 2077 for PS4 and PS5

Go to playstation.com/en-us/support/store/ps-store-refund-request/. Click on Refund Chatbot that is highlighted on the page. In the window that opens up, select Refund Request. Select I'm Ready. If you qualify for a refund after answering seven questions regarding what you're looking to refund and the account which was charged, you'll be redirected to an actual support agent. Take note of the Support ID you are given. Select Next. Select Yes when asked if you'd like to speak to a live agent. At this point, the agent will determine whether you get a refund or not.

Sony's refund policy states:

After purchasing this type of content through PlayStation Store, you have 14 days from purchase to request a refund. If you have started to download or stream the purchased content you will not be eligible for a refund unless the content is faulty.

In the case of Cyberpunk 2077, you can make the argument that the content is faulty. Some players have found that is won't even run on a base PS4, making it unplayable. Still, you're at the mercy of PlayStation customer support, and your agent isn't guaranteed to issue you a refund.