Depending on where you what part of the U.S. or Canada you live in, you may now have the option to order grocery items for delivery from the popular app DoorDash. From frozen pizzas to candy to ibuprofen, a whole new world of convenience has now has opened up to us all! The best part is that you can take advantage of this service, whether you're working from home or (eventually) back at the office. Here's how to make use of this service.

How to order groceries through DoorDash

Open the DoorDash app on your phone, or visit doordash.com. Tap on the Search button on the bottom of the screen. Type in the search term grocery, or groceries. Tap on the store you wish to order from. Make your selections and tap Add to Cart. When you're ready to order, tap Checkout.

If you've ever ordered delivery or takeout from DoorDash or similar apps, this process will feel second nature to you. Now, whether you're trying to practice social distancing or if you're just too lazy to get off the couch, you can have grocery items delivered to you in a dash, thanks to DoorDash!

What grocery options does DoorDash offer?

Since early spring, DoorDash has partnered with a handful of convenience stores and grocery chains across the U.S. and Canada, including 7-Eleven, Circle K, Wawa, and Casey's General Store. Customers will be able to choose from whatever stores are available in their delivery area, but this opens up 1,000s of options to DoorDash's growing clientele. I only have access to 7-Eleven where I live, but I'm happy that it's now available to me!

According to support documents on DoorDash's website, the company appears to be piloting more extensive partnerships with larger grocery chains like Central Market in Dallas, and Walmart in other parts of the United States. I look forward to seeing these options being rolled out to a broader audience soon, as I happen to live close to both of these grocery stores.

According to another report by trade publication Supermarket News, DoorDash is working with through its white-label logistics program to source delivery for other grocery chains like Piggly Wiggly, Hy-Vee, and others. It will be interesting to see how this business arm develops over the coming year.

