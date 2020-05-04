Depending on where you what part of the U.S. or Canada you live in, you may now have the option to order grocery items for delivery from the popular app DoorDash. From frozen pizzas to candy to ibuprofen, a whole new world of convenience has now has opened up to us all! The best part is that you can take advantage of this service, whether you're working from home or (eventually) back at the office. Here's how to make use of this service.
Products used in this guide
- My go-to delivery app: DoorDash App (Free at Google Play)
How to order groceries through DoorDash
- Open the DoorDash app on your phone, or visit doordash.com.
- Tap on the Search button on the bottom of the screen.
- Type in the search term grocery, or groceries.
Tap on the store you wish to order from.
- Make your selections and tap Add to Cart.
When you're ready to order, tap Checkout.
If you've ever ordered delivery or takeout from DoorDash or similar apps, this process will feel second nature to you. Now, whether you're trying to practice social distancing or if you're just too lazy to get off the couch, you can have grocery items delivered to you in a dash, thanks to DoorDash!
What grocery options does DoorDash offer?
Since early spring, DoorDash has partnered with a handful of convenience stores and grocery chains across the U.S. and Canada, including 7-Eleven, Circle K, Wawa, and Casey's General Store. Customers will be able to choose from whatever stores are available in their delivery area, but this opens up 1,000s of options to DoorDash's growing clientele. I only have access to 7-Eleven where I live, but I'm happy that it's now available to me!
According to support documents on DoorDash's website, the company appears to be piloting more extensive partnerships with larger grocery chains like Central Market in Dallas, and Walmart in other parts of the United States. I look forward to seeing these options being rolled out to a broader audience soon, as I happen to live close to both of these grocery stores.
According to another report by trade publication Supermarket News, DoorDash is working with through its white-label logistics program to source delivery for other grocery chains like Piggly Wiggly, Hy-Vee, and others. It will be interesting to see how this business arm develops over the coming year.
Our top equipment picks
If you don't currently have the DoorDash app on your phone, then what are you waiting for? It's one of my absolute favorite delivery apps, and barely a week goes by that my family doesn't use it a time or two.
Note: I also noticed on my Galaxy Note 9 that Samsung is offering additional discounts if you connect Samsung Pay to your DoorDash account and use it as your payment method!
CategoryTKTKTK
DoorDash App
Extra convenient
DoorDash was already one of our favorite delivery services, but now that they're offering grocery delivery, we love them even more! Options vary per location, but just having this available will be a game-changer for many customers. Don't forget to sign up for their DashPass service to get delivery fees waved for most restaurants and stores for a low monthly fee!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Listen to these playlists from Amazon Music while you work from home
These expertly created playlists from Amazon Music will help you power through any mood and all the feels of working from home during forced isolation. There are over 20 that Amazon is featuring in the app right now, but here are my 12 favorites.
These teleconferencing apps may actually improve meeting today and beyond
Meetings are almost always a hassle, especially if you are trying to hold a teleconference where there's more than just one or two attendees. Luckily, there are plenty of apps and services that make this a bit less of a headache, allowing you to get get the meeting up and running without any issues.
Stay home and let the food come to you with these food delivery apps
Sometimes you just need to stay inside, but you don't want to cook what's already in the house. Maybe you're having a hankering for something different and with these food delivery apps, you can get what you want delivered right to your door.