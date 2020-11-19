Twitter recently rolled out its controversial Fleets feature, and people have been sharing Fleets and hot takes all over my feed. If you're like me and are fed up with the over story-fication of social media apps, then you might be wondering how to mute a Twitter Fleet. I'll show you how you can block them from appearing in your feed one-by-one.

How to mute Fleets from your Twitter feed

Open the Twitter app. Tap on one of the circles at the top of the screen (these represent Fleets). Tap on the drop-down arrow in the top right corner of the Fleet. Tap on the Mute @ account name at the bottom of the screen. Tap on Mute Fleets to just remove that feature. Tap on Mute Fleets and Tweets if you don't want to see any activity from that account, but you don't want to unfollow it. Repeat this process for all the Fleets you see, and as new ones come up.

Now, of course, I wouldn't want to mute the wonderful Hayato Huseman, but I just picked a Fleet at random for illustration purposes. If you decide later that you want to see the Fleets of an account that you've muted, you can just visit that account profile's page from your Android phone and click Unmute under their biographical information.

Unfortunately, there's no way to completely disable this feature all at once, but at least you can take solace in the fact that you can get rid of Fleets if they really bother you. If you get over your hatred of Fleets, you can actually do some pretty fun and creative things with them, like embedding Tweets within a Fleet and commenting on them as you can do with Instagram Stories.

