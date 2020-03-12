Best answer: Good news: eero WiFi is free. All you need is an internet connection and the mesh devices. The company does offer some additional security options and parental controls as a subscription-based service, but basic connectivity and functionality won't cost you a thing.
- Get started with eero: eero Mesh WiFi 3-Pack ($249 at Amazon)
- More power with eero Pro: eero Pro Mesh WiFi System ($199 at Amazon)
eero doesn't require a subscription, but it does offer one
Like most mesh networking devices, eeros don't require a subscription fee. The app and the hardware are both free to use. All you need to do is purchase the eero package of your choice, and you're good to go (provided you have an active internet connection, of course).
That said, there are a few additional features available via a subscription service known as eero Secure. As you might expect from the name, these are all security-based. All other functionality, accessed through the eero app, is available to you straight out of the box, including:
- Viewing, managing, and blocking devices on your network.
- Configuration of advanced network options, such as setting static IP addresses, Universal Plug and Play, and port forwarding.
- IPv6 support.
- Bridge mode, which allows you to manage your eero network through an existing router.
Understanding eero Secure
The company's subscription service, known as eero Secure, does two things. First, it gives you greater control over your network and the devices connected to it. Second, it adds an extra layer of security through functionalities like ad blocking and threat detecion.
It comes in two flavors, Secure and Secure +. The former costs $3 per month or $39 annually, and gives you the following features across your entire network, all configurable via the eero app:
- Automatic threat detection and blocking of malicious websites.
- Ad block.
- Content filtering and SafeSearch
- Access to VIP support, meaning reduced queue times.
Content filtering and SafeSearch in particular are valuable to families since they allow fairly extensive control over what a child sees online. Devices can be grouped into family profiles, and each can be configured to block a certain level of violence, sexual content, illegal content, and so on. Ad blocking and threat detection, meanwhile, are features everyone can appreciate, as is the access to reduced support queues.
Still, if you don't have children, they might not be enough to justify paying a subscription to the basic package. At $10 per month or $99 annually, eero Secure + sweetens the deal significantly. It offers everything eero Secure does, with a few extra goodies.
- A 1Password account
- An Encrypt.me account
- Malwarebytes Premium for up to three devices.
You can sign up to either service through your eero account page. If you don't already have a password manager, VPN, and premium antivirus solution, it's well worth the money. It costs only a fraction of what you'd pay if you signed up for each service individually, and it adds a bunch of extra security to your network.
Recommended products
Easy whole-home coverage
eero Mesh WiFi 3-Pack
A great place to start
This basic mesh system is reliable, affordable, and easy to use. It can connect to any existing modem, and is designed to intelligently route traffic to ensure the highest-quality connection possible.
Replace your old router
eero Pro
World-class mesh networking
The eero Pro has a lot of the same features and functionality as the standard eero mesh device. Where it differentiates itself is in its hardware. Tri-band Wi-Fi means it's twice as fast as a regular eero device. It's designed to replace a traditional Wi-Fi router, and in most cases, it'll be both faster and more powerful in the long run.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the mounts you should use to save space with your Nest Wifi
You'll likely want to end up mounting your Nest WiFi at some point in time, as it will provide an easy way to hide those pesky cables. These are the best mounts that you can get for the Nest WiFi today!
Future-proof your home with these Wi-Fi 6 routers
Wi-Fi 6 has arrived and promises speeds of up to 10Gbps by combining both the 2.4GHz and two 5GHz networks in your home. Here are the best compatible routers to take advantage of the faster speeds and greater capacity of Wi-Fi 6.
Keep your Eero router up, up, and away with these super mounts
Having a mount for your Eero Wi-Fi router may not be the first thing on your mind, but it'll save you a lot of trouble in the long run. After all, who doesn't want to keep their Wi-Fi as safe as can be?