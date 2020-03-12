Best answer: Good news: eero WiFi is free. All you need is an internet connection and the mesh devices. The company does offer some additional security options and parental controls as a subscription-based service, but basic connectivity and functionality won't cost you a thing.

That said, there are a few additional features available via a subscription service known as eero Secure . As you might expect from the name, these are all security-based. All other functionality, accessed through the eero app , is available to you straight out of the box, including:

Like most mesh networking devices , eeros don't require a subscription fee. The app and the hardware are both free to use. All you need to do is purchase the eero package of your choice, and you're good to go (provided you have an active internet connection, of course).

The company's subscription service, known as eero Secure, does two things. First, it gives you greater control over your network and the devices connected to it. Second, it adds an extra layer of security through functionalities like ad blocking and threat detecion.

It comes in two flavors, Secure and Secure +. The former costs $3 per month or $39 annually, and gives you the following features across your entire network, all configurable via the eero app:

Automatic threat detection and blocking of malicious websites.

Ad block.

Content filtering and SafeSearch

Access to VIP support, meaning reduced queue times.

Content filtering and SafeSearch in particular are valuable to families since they allow fairly extensive control over what a child sees online. Devices can be grouped into family profiles, and each can be configured to block a certain level of violence, sexual content, illegal content, and so on. Ad blocking and threat detection, meanwhile, are features everyone can appreciate, as is the access to reduced support queues.

Still, if you don't have children, they might not be enough to justify paying a subscription to the basic package. At $10 per month or $99 annually, eero Secure + sweetens the deal significantly. It offers everything eero Secure does, with a few extra goodies.

A 1Password account

An Encrypt.me account

Malwarebytes Premium for up to three devices.

You can sign up to either service through your eero account page. If you don't already have a password manager, VPN, and premium antivirus solution, it's well worth the money. It costs only a fraction of what you'd pay if you signed up for each service individually, and it adds a bunch of extra security to your network.

