Best answer: Each Eero Pro 6 node covers up to 2,000 square feet and can keep speeds high even with a weaker connection thanks to a tri-band connection. Homes with a lot of interference will need more nodes to keep coverage strong.
- Gigabit speed with an Eero mesh: Eero Pro 6 ($229 at Amazon)
Gigabit-speed mesh on the Eero Pro 6
A single Eero Pro 6 can cover up to 2,000 square feet. Consequently, a three-pack will cover up to 6,000 square feet, though you'll probably have some overlap, which will take that top number down a bit. If you don't need much more than a single Eero can provide, you should make sure you actually need a mesh system.
Eero Pro 6 routers can be purchased individually and added to your mesh if you don't get enough coverage right off the bat. It may be tempting to add an Eero 6 Extender immediately, and while it will work, you'll only get around 500Mbps while connected to it. If you want to make the most of a gigabit connection, you will need to stick with the Pro models.
Don't forget that all Eeros will work together. If you have an existing Eero system, you can use your older routers or Beacons to expand your coverage in areas where speed isn't all that important. Of the current Eeros on sale, Eero Pro 6 has the greatest coverage of any Eero at 2,000 square feet with the Eero and Eero 6 routers each covering 1,500 square feet. Keep in mind that neither of these smaller Eeros will be able to keep up with the gigabit speed of the core Eero Pro 6 mesh.
Eero has a tool that will help you find a starting point for your mesh, but every house is different. It will also help you decide which Eero will work for you, though the Eero Pro 6 is the only one that will support full gigabit speeds.
The Eero app will help you position your Eero nodes in a place with a good signal. Just remember that if you're mixing different models, you should put the fastest Eero routers closest to the router to keep speeds as high as possible.
Every house is different
Not all houses are built the same. Some have concrete or block walls that may block signals while others may just have a more robust frame. Dense walls are a death sentence to 5GHz signals. This will be the case for every modern router, including the best wireless routers. You may end up needing more Eero nodes than you expected.
If you're still having trouble getting an adequate wireless signal to your Eero Pro 6 nodes, you can run an Ethernet cable from the router to the node to form a wired backhaul. This will be configured automatically. If you pair an Ethernet connection with a powerline adapter, you can provide up to a 1Gbps connection with your existing home wiring.
The fastest Eero
Eero Pro 6
Tri-band Wi-Fi 6 enables gigabit-speed even with a mesh setup
Eero Pro 6 is the fastest Eero ever with speeds up to AX4200 thanks to a tri-band Wi-Fi 6 connection with up to gigabit speeds.
